Exlanzador de Grandes Ligas fallecido en terrible accidente aéreo es recordado por su generosidad

My heart hurts writing this. I can still remember the first day we met. It was 5:45am on the first day of spring training when I arrived. He was finishing his breakfast but his clothes were soaking wet. I asked if it was raining when he got in. He laughed and said “No I just finished my workout” I knew right then- he was the real deal. Thank you Roy for allowing us to witness what it takes to be the best. We will all miss you.

A post shared by @therealchaseutley on Nov 7, 2017 at 2:32pm PST