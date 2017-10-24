Gladiador afincado en Miami va a cita contra ex campeón mundial con enorme pena en el alma

Walter Castillo pelea con una espina clavada en el corazón. El nicaragüense siente que se le reconoce más en el extranjero que en su propia tierra y eso le ayuda a entrenar más duro ahora que se acerca la pelea que definirá todo en su carrera.

Afincado como siempre en su campamento de Kendall junto a su entrenador cubano Osmiri Fernández, Castillo da los puntos finales a su preparación para el choque del 21 de noviembre contra el ex campeón mundial Devon Alexander, quien regresa tras dos años de inacción.

El mismo es el primero en reconocer que no siempre hizo las cosas como era debido, pero nunca viene mal un poco de amor de su propia gente, de su público natural de Nicaragua, una tierra que sabe muy bien del boxeo y sus héroes.

Llevas más de un año fuera del ring, ¿cómo te sacudes el óxido?

"En las últimas dos peleas apenas me preparé un mes antes y tuve que bajar mucho de peso, haciendo un tremendo esfuerzo. Ahora llevo dos meses con el Moro y me parece que me baje del cuadrilátero hace un par de días. Me siento más fuerte que nunca''.

Alexander no pelea desde octubre del 2015, ¿a quién le afectará más el alejamiento?

"Creo que los dos estamos conscientes del tiempo perdido y por eso estamos poniendo especial cuidado en el entrenamiento. El superó algunos problemas y dice que ahora está concentrado. Yo sé que si le gano a él será algo importante, por su nombre''.

¿Crees que todavía el nombre de Devon Alexander significa algo?

"Seguro. Todos recordarán al mejor Alexander, aquel que fue dos veces campeón del mundo. Ciertamente, perdió dos peleas al final y se vio fuera de ritmo, pero él no viene a hacer el ridículo. Tengo que estar preparado para él''.

¿Qué ha cambiado para ti en ese año fuera del ring?

"Creo que la preparación, la concentración. Este está siendo mi mejor campamento. Durante 10 años combatí en las 140 libras, pero ya no podía dar el peso, me debilitaba mucho. Ahora subo en 147 y mi cuerpo lo agradece''.

Imagino que a simple vista, los aficionados colocarán de favorito a Alexander…

"Sobre todo la gente de mi país, Nicaragua. Muchos no creen en mi, dicen que Walter ya no tiene nada. Quiero ganar para demostrarles a esos paisanos míos que todavía Walter se encuentra en un buen nivel. Quiero regalarle un triunfo a mi familia y amigos, que son pocos, pero son buenos''.

Entonces, ¿usas esa duda de tu gente como estímulo?

"Mira, sé que he cometido locuras, indisciplinas y sé que estoy en las cenizas, pero esta pelea va a determinar si salgo de esas cenizas, si sigo o no sigo. En mi país los medios de comunicación nunca me han tomado en cuenta. Me han tomado más en cuenta aquí que en Nicaragua''.

¿Por qué?

"Fíjate, mi pelea contra Alexander era para el 3 de octubre y luego la cambiaron para noviembre y en Nicaragua no dicen nada. Eso me molestas, porque siempre he representado a mi país lo mejor que he podido, y mi nombre no suena. Voy a una gran cartelera, con un gran boxeador y no dicen nada de mi''.

Former Champion Devon Alexander Returns to Battle

Tough Contender Walter Castillo in 147-Pound Showdown

Headlining Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 & BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes from The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Fla.,

on Tuesday, Nov. 21

Plus! Unbeaten Miguel Cruz Clashes With David Grayton in

Co-Main Event & Antonio Russell and Antuanne Russell Compete In Separate Bouts

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. - (October 24, 2017) - Former 147-pound world championDevon Alexander will battle rugged contender Walter Castillo in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, Nov. 21 from The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida with televised coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The 10-round bout will headline a show promoted by Warriors Boxing and Fire Fist Boxing Promotions and features a 10-round co-main event between unbeaten welterweight prospect Miguel Cruz against once-beaten David Grayton. Two of the fighting Russell brothers, Antonio and Antuanne, brothers of featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr., will enter the ring in separate six-round matches.

Tickets for the live event begin at $35 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets visitwww.ticketmaster.com.

"This show is packed with talent and should deliver a great night of boxing for fans in Florida and watching on FS1 and FOX Deportes," said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. "Devon Alexander is a former two-division champion on the comeback trail and he'll be tested by Walter Castillo, who is always in exciting fights. Miguel Cruz and David Grayton are both hungry prospects looking to raise their status and Antuanne and Antonio Russell are hoping to follow their brother Gary on the path to a world title. I want to thank my partner Fire Fist Boxing Promotions, for their hard work to make this event happen in Florida."

The 30-year-old Alexander (26-4, 14 KOs) will end a two-year layoff due to health issues when he steps in against Castillo. Alexander, of St. Louis, Missouri, won the 147-pound world championship with a unanimous decision victory over Randall Bailey in 2012. He lost the title via unanimous decision against Shawn Porter the next year. Alexander, a southpaw, was a unified champion at 140-pounds and owns victories over Marcos Maidana, Lucas Matthysse and Jesus Soto Karass.

"Two years is a long time to be away from something you love but I wanted to make sure when I come back that I would be 100 percent my old self," Alexander said. "My last outings were not me, and a lot of my fans and people that know me are aware of that. I've been in constant training since then while getting my personal situation in order. Castillo is a good solid fight that is going to bring the best skills out of me. He's not a slouch and he's coming to fight. But it's not about what Castillo coming to do. It's about me making a statement to show people that I am still up there with the elite fighters, and I know that when I'm right, nobody can beat me."

After campaigning the last few years at 140 pounds, Castillo (26-4-1, 19 KOs) is stepping up to 147 pounds to take on the former champion Alexander. The 29-year-old Castillo, of Managua, Nicaragua, will be ending a 16-month layoff on November 21. Castillo lost by TKO to Sergey Lipinets in a 140-pound clash his last time out after previously fighting to a draw against Keita Obara in a title eliminator.

"I think this could be one of my last great opportunities and I'm very excited for it," said Castillo. "Devon Alexander is a great boxer and I will have to be at my very best. Even though I've been out of the ring, my condition will not be a problem. I am 100 percent ready to give Alexander trouble. I am working very hard on a game plan to stop Alexander shock everyone."