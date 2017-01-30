Otros Deportes

enero 30, 2017 6:24 PM

Martes: Programación de radio y TV en el área de Miami

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NCAA: Iowa @ Rutgers

7 p.m.

B10N

NCAA: George Washington

@ Rhode Island

7 p.m.

CBSSN

NCAA: Maryland @ Ohio State

7 p.m.

ESPN

NCAA: Pittsburgh @ North Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPN2

NCAA: Wake Forest

@ Boston College

7 p.m.

ESPNU

NCAA: Mississippi State

@ Mississippi

7 p.m.

SECN

NCAA: Temple @ Tulane

8 p.m.

ESPNWS

NBA: Thunder @ Spurs

8:30 p.m.

NBATV

NCAA: Wisconsin @ Illinois

9 p.m.

B10N

NCAA: Dayton @ Fordham

9 p.m.

CBSSN

NCAA: Georgia @ Kentucky

9 p.m.

ESPN

NCAA: West Virginia

@ Iowa State

9 p.m.

ESPN2

NCAA: Vanderbilt @ Texas A&M

9 p.m.

ESPNU

NCAA: Georgetown @ DePaul

9 p.m.

FS1

NCAA: Tennessee @ Auburn

9 p.m.

SECN

NCAA: Wyoming @ San Diego State

11 p.m.

CBSSN

HOCKEY

HORA

TV

NHL: Senators @ Panthers

7:30 p.m.

FSFL

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Italia: Lazio @ Internazionale

2:30 p.m.

GOLTV

Inglaterra: Aston Villa

@ Brentford

2:40 p.m.

BEIN

BEINÑ

Inglaterra: Chelsea @ Liverpool

3 p.m.

NBCSN

EN LA RADIO

HOCKEY

NHL: Senators @ Panthers, 7:30 p.m., WQAM 560; WMEN 640; WMYM 990

Otros Deportes

