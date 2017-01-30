Martes: Programación de radio y TV en el área de Miami

BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
NCAA: Iowa @ Rutgers
7 p.m.
B10N
NCAA: George Washington
@ Rhode Island
7 p.m.
CBSSN
NCAA: Maryland @ Ohio State
7 p.m.
ESPN
NCAA: Pittsburgh @ North Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPN2
NCAA: Wake Forest
@ Boston College
7 p.m.
ESPNU
NCAA: Mississippi State
@ Mississippi
7 p.m.
SECN
NCAA: Temple @ Tulane
8 p.m.
ESPNWS
NBA: Thunder @ Spurs
8:30 p.m.
NBATV
NCAA: Wisconsin @ Illinois
9 p.m.
B10N
NCAA: Dayton @ Fordham
9 p.m.
CBSSN
NCAA: Georgia @ Kentucky
9 p.m.
ESPN
NCAA: West Virginia
@ Iowa State
9 p.m.
ESPN2
NCAA: Vanderbilt @ Texas A&M
9 p.m.
ESPNU
NCAA: Georgetown @ DePaul
9 p.m.
FS1
NCAA: Tennessee @ Auburn
9 p.m.
SECN
NCAA: Wyoming @ San Diego State
11 p.m.
CBSSN
HOCKEY
HORA
TV
NHL: Senators @ Panthers
7:30 p.m.
FSFL
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Italia: Lazio @ Internazionale
2:30 p.m.
GOLTV
Inglaterra: Aston Villa
@ Brentford
2:40 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
Inglaterra: Chelsea @ Liverpool
3 p.m.
NBCSN
EN LA RADIO
HOCKEY
NHL: Senators @ Panthers, 7:30 p.m., WQAM 560; WMEN 640; WMYM 990
