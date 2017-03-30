Otros Deportes

marzo 30, 2017 5:32 PM

Viernes: programación de radio y TV en el área de Miami

AUTOS

HORA

TV

Monster Energy Cup: Práctica para

STP 500

11:30 a.m.

FS1

Camiones: Práctica para Alpha Energy

Solutions 250

1 p.m.

FS1

Camiones: Práctica para Alpha Energy

Solutions 250

3 p.m.

FS1

Monster Energy Cup: Calificaciones

para STP 500

4:30 p.m.

FS1

BÉISBOL

HORA

TV

MLB: Rays @ Filis

1:05 p.m.

MLBN

NCAA: Nebraska @ Indiana

7 p.m.

B10N

NCAA: Mississippi @ Mississippi State

7 p.m.

SECN

MLB: Yankees @ Bravos

7:35 p.m.

MLBN

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NWIT: Campeonato, Georgia Tech

@ Michigan

3 p.m.

CBSSN

College: Juego de las Estrellas

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN

NBA: Knicks @ Heat

8 p.m.

SUN

NBA: Spurs @ Thunder

8 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

NBA: Rockets @ Warriors

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

GOLF

HORA

TV

LPGA: ANA Inspiration

12 p.m.

GOLF

PGA: Houston Open

4 p.m.

GOLF

Champions: Mississippi Gulf

Resort Classic (diferido)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF

HOCKEY

HORA

TV

IIHF, mujeres: EEUU-Canadá

7 p.m.

NHLN

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Alemania: Hoffenheim

@ Hertha Berlín

2:20 p.m.

FS2

GOLTV

España: Betis @ Espanyol

2:35 p.m.

BEINÑ

Inglaterra: Queens

Park Rangers @ Derby County

2:40 p.m.

BEIN

MLS: Sporting Kansas City

@ Toronto

7:30 p.m.

FS1

FOXD

Amistoso: Leyendas mexicanas-

leyendas españolas

9:55 p.m.

BEINÑ

MLS: Atlanta @ Seattle

10 p.m.

FS1

FOXD

México: Cruz Azul @ Veracruz

11 p.m.

AZT

México: Venados @ Coras

11:30 p.m.

GOLTV

TENIS

HORA

TV

ATP: Miami Open, hombres, semifinal

1 p.m.

ESPN2

ATP: Miami Open, hombres, semifinal

7 p.m.

ESPNWS

ATP: Miami Open, hombres, semifinal

(diferido)

10 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open, hombres,

mujeres semifinal (sábado, diferido)

2 a.m.

TENNIS

EN LA RADIO

BÉISBOL

NCAA: Wake Forest @ Miami, 7 p.m., WVUM 90.5 FM

MLB: Tigres @ Marlins (Jupiter), 7:05 p.m., WINZ 940;

WZTU 94.9 FM

BASQUETBOL

NBA: Knicks @ Heat, 8 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710

