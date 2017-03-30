Viernes: programación de radio y TV en el área de Miami

AUTOS
HORA
TV
Monster Energy Cup: Práctica para
STP 500
11:30 a.m.
FS1
Camiones: Práctica para Alpha Energy
Solutions 250
1 p.m.
FS1
Camiones: Práctica para Alpha Energy
Solutions 250
3 p.m.
FS1
Monster Energy Cup: Calificaciones
para STP 500
4:30 p.m.
FS1
BÉISBOL
HORA
TV
MLB: Rays @ Filis
1:05 p.m.
MLBN
NCAA: Nebraska @ Indiana
7 p.m.
B10N
NCAA: Mississippi @ Mississippi State
7 p.m.
SECN
MLB: Yankees @ Bravos
7:35 p.m.
MLBN
BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
NWIT: Campeonato, Georgia Tech
@ Michigan
3 p.m.
CBSSN
College: Juego de las Estrellas
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN
NBA: Knicks @ Heat
8 p.m.
SUN
NBA: Spurs @ Thunder
8 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
NBA: Rockets @ Warriors
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
GOLF
HORA
TV
LPGA: ANA Inspiration
12 p.m.
GOLF
PGA: Houston Open
4 p.m.
GOLF
Champions: Mississippi Gulf
Resort Classic (diferido)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF
HOCKEY
HORA
TV
IIHF, mujeres: EEUU-Canadá
7 p.m.
NHLN
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Alemania: Hoffenheim
@ Hertha Berlín
2:20 p.m.
FS2
GOLTV
España: Betis @ Espanyol
2:35 p.m.
BEINÑ
Inglaterra: Queens
Park Rangers @ Derby County
2:40 p.m.
BEIN
MLS: Sporting Kansas City
@ Toronto
7:30 p.m.
FS1
FOXD
Amistoso: Leyendas mexicanas-
leyendas españolas
9:55 p.m.
BEINÑ
MLS: Atlanta @ Seattle
10 p.m.
FS1
FOXD
México: Cruz Azul @ Veracruz
11 p.m.
AZT
México: Venados @ Coras
11:30 p.m.
GOLTV
TENIS
HORA
TV
ATP: Miami Open, hombres, semifinal
1 p.m.
ESPN2
ATP: Miami Open, hombres, semifinal
7 p.m.
ESPNWS
ATP: Miami Open, hombres, semifinal
(diferido)
10 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Miami Open, hombres,
mujeres semifinal (sábado, diferido)
2 a.m.
TENNIS
EN LA RADIO
BÉISBOL
NCAA: Wake Forest @ Miami, 7 p.m., WVUM 90.5 FM
MLB: Tigres @ Marlins (Jupiter), 7:05 p.m., WINZ 940;
WZTU 94.9 FM
BASQUETBOL
NBA: Knicks @ Heat, 8 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710
