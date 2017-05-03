Otros Deportes

May 03, 2017 4:45 PM

Jueves: Programación de radio y TV en el área de Miami

BÉISBOL

HORA

TV

MLB: Indios @ Tigres

1:10 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Filis @ Cachorros

2:20 p.m.

MLBN

NCAA: Tennessee @ Arkansas

7 p.m.

SECN

MLB: Marlins @ Rays

7:10 p.m.

SUN

NCAA: Mississippi State @ Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU

NCAA: UCLA @ Southern California

9 p.m.

P12N

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NBA: Celtics @ Wizards

8 p.m

ESPN

NBA: Jazz @ Warriors

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

GOLF

HORA

TV

PGA: Wells Fargo championship

2 p.m.

GOLF

HOCKEY

HORA

TV

NHL: Senators @ Rangers

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

UEFA Europa: Celta de Vigo-

Manchester United

2:55 p.m.

FS1

ESPND

FIFA, Copa Mundial de playa: Semifinal

6:25 p.m.

FS2

FIFA, Copa Mundial de playa: Semifinal

8 p.m.

FS2

TENIS

HORA

TV

ATP: BMW, primeras rondas

5 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Estambul, primeras rondas

(diferido)

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Munich, Estambul, primeras

rondas (diferido)

5 p.m.

TENNIS

EN LA RADIO

BÉISBOL

MLB: Marlins @ Rays, 7:10 p.m., WINZ 940; WZTU 94.9 FM; WAQI 710

