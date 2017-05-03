Jueves: Programación de radio y TV en el área de Miami

|
BÉISBOL
HORA
TV
MLB: Indios @ Tigres
1:10 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Filis @ Cachorros
2:20 p.m.
MLBN
NCAA: Tennessee @ Arkansas
7 p.m.
SECN
MLB: Marlins @ Rays
7:10 p.m.
SUN
NCAA: Mississippi State @ Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU
NCAA: UCLA @ Southern California
9 p.m.
P12N
BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
NBA: Celtics @ Wizards
8 p.m
ESPN
NBA: Jazz @ Warriors
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
GOLF
HORA
TV
PGA: Wells Fargo championship
2 p.m.
GOLF
HOCKEY
HORA
TV
NHL: Senators @ Rangers
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
UEFA Europa: Celta de Vigo-
Manchester United
2:55 p.m.
FS1
ESPND
FIFA, Copa Mundial de playa: Semifinal
6:25 p.m.
FS2
FIFA, Copa Mundial de playa: Semifinal
8 p.m.
FS2
TENIS
HORA
TV
ATP: BMW, primeras rondas
5 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Estambul, primeras rondas
(diferido)
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Munich, Estambul, primeras
rondas (diferido)
5 p.m.
TENNIS
EN LA RADIO
BÉISBOL
MLB: Marlins @ Rays, 7:10 p.m., WINZ 940; WZTU 94.9 FM; WAQI 710
