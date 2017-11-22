Otros Deportes

Programación deportiva de radio y TV en el sur de la Florida

22 de noviembre de 2017 04:16 PM

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NCAA: Missouri-Long Beach State

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2

NCAA: St. John’s-Oregon State

2 p.m.

ESPNU

NCAA: North Carolina-Portland

2:30 p.m.

ESPN

NCAA: Virginia-Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ESPNU

NCAA: Harvard-Saint Mary’s

4 p.m.

ESPNN

NCAA: Florida-Stanford

10 p.m.

ESPN2

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

NFL: Vikings @ Lions

12:30 p.m.

FOX

NFL: Chargers @ Cowboys

4:30 p.m.

CBS

NFL: Giants @ Redskins

8:30 p.m.

NBC

NBCU

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

UEFA Europa: Astana-Villarreal

10:50 a.m.

ESPND

UEFA Europa: Koln-Arsenal

1 p.m.

FS1

ESPND

UEFA Europa: Konyaspor-Marseille

1 p.m.

FS2

UEFA Europa: Everton-Atalanta

3 p.m.

FS1

ESPND

UEFA Europa: AC Milan-Austria Wien

3 p.m.

FS2

EN LA RADIO

FOOTBALL

NFL: Vikings @ Lions, 12:30 p.m., WINZ 940; WMEN 640

NFL: Chargers @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., WINZ 940; WMEN 640

NFL: Giants @ Redskins, 8:30 p.m., WINZ 940; WMEN 640

