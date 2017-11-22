Programación deportiva de radio y TV en el sur de la Florida

BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
NCAA: Missouri-Long Beach State
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2
NCAA: St. John’s-Oregon State
2 p.m.
ESPNU
NCAA: North Carolina-Portland
2:30 p.m.
ESPN
NCAA: Virginia-Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ESPNU
NCAA: Harvard-Saint Mary’s
4 p.m.
ESPNN
NCAA: Florida-Stanford
10 p.m.
ESPN2
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
NFL: Vikings @ Lions
12:30 p.m.
FOX
NFL: Chargers @ Cowboys
4:30 p.m.
CBS
NFL: Giants @ Redskins
8:30 p.m.
NBC
NBCU
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
UEFA Europa: Astana-Villarreal
10:50 a.m.
ESPND
UEFA Europa: Koln-Arsenal
1 p.m.
FS1
ESPND
UEFA Europa: Konyaspor-Marseille
1 p.m.
FS2
UEFA Europa: Everton-Atalanta
3 p.m.
FS1
ESPND
UEFA Europa: AC Milan-Austria Wien
3 p.m.
FS2
EN LA RADIO
FOOTBALL
NFL: Vikings @ Lions, 12:30 p.m., WINZ 940; WMEN 640
NFL: Chargers @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., WINZ 940; WMEN 640
NFL: Giants @ Redskins, 8:30 p.m., WINZ 940; WMEN 640
