Otros Deportes

Programación deportiva de radio y TV en el sur de la Florida

25 de diciembre de 2017 12:47 PM

ACTUALIZADO 3 HORAS 6 undefined

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NBA: Magic @ Heat

7:30 p.m.

SUN

NBA: Bulls @ Bucks

8 p.m.

NBATV

NBA: Kings @ Clippers

10:30 p.m.

NBATV

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

Heart of Dallas Bowl: West Virginia-Utah

1:30 p.m.

ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl: Northern Illinois-Duke

5:15 p.m.

ESPN

Cactus Bowl: Kansas State-UCLA

9 p.m.

ESPN

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Premier League: Southampton

@ Tottenham

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier League: Burnley

@ Manchester United

10 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier League: Swansea City

@ Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Italia: Lazio-Fiorentina

3 p.m.

GOLTV

En la radio

No se pierda ninguna historia local.

Inscribase para obtener acceso digital ilimitado a nuestro sitio web, aplicaciones moviles y el periodico digital.

Suscribase ahora

BASQUETBOL

NBA: Magic @ Heat, 7:30 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710

  Comentarios  

Videos

More Videos

  • Juegos de Barranquilla 2018, a ritmo de Shakira y Sofia Vergara

    El director de los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2018 Daniel Noguera dijo en Miami que con un presupuesto de $150 millones y un manejo eficiente preparan esta gran cita, y esperan contar con Shakira y Sofia Vergara, dos barranquilleras que ya ganaron la medalla de oro.

Juegos de Barranquilla 2018, a ritmo de Shakira y Sofia Vergara

Juegos de Barranquilla 2018, a ritmo de Shakira y Sofia Vergara 1:48

Juegos de Barranquilla 2018, a ritmo de Shakira y Sofia Vergara
Entrenador venezolano Sano pasa de víctima de secuestro a entrenar al favorito del Kentucky Derby 1:06

Entrenador venezolano Sano pasa de víctima de secuestro a entrenar al favorito del Kentucky Derby
Piloto David Steele muere en un accidente en pista de Florida 0:40

Piloto David Steele muere en un accidente en pista de Florida

Más Videos