Otros Deportes

Programación deportiva de radio y TV en el sur de la Florida

28 de diciembre de 2017 05:10 PM

ACTUALIZADO 3 undefined

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NBA: Rockets @ Wizards

7 p.m.

NBATV

NBA: Nets @ Heat

8 p.m.

SUN

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

Belk Bowl: Wake Forest-Texas A&M

1 p.m.

ESPN

Sun Bowl: N.C. State-Arizona State

3 p.m.

CBS

Music City Bowl: Kentucky-Northwestern

4:30 p.m.

ESPN

Arizona Bowl: New Mexico State

-Utah State

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN

Cotton Bowl: Southern California-

Ohio State

8:40 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

HOCKEY

HORA

TV

NHL: Predators @ Wild

8 p.m.

NBCSN

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Italia: Napoli @ Crotone

2:40 p.m.

BEIN

BEINÑ

No se pierda ninguna historia local.

Inscribase para obtener acceso digital ilimitado a nuestro sitio web, aplicaciones moviles y el periodico digital.

Suscribase ahora

EN LA RADIO

BASQUETBOL

NBA: Nets @ Heat, 8 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710

  Comentarios  

Videos

More Videos

  • Juegos de Barranquilla 2018, a ritmo de Shakira y Sofia Vergara

    El director de los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2018 Daniel Noguera dijo en Miami que con un presupuesto de $150 millones y un manejo eficiente preparan esta gran cita, y esperan contar con Shakira y Sofia Vergara, dos barranquilleras que ya ganaron la medalla de oro.

Juegos de Barranquilla 2018, a ritmo de Shakira y Sofia Vergara

Juegos de Barranquilla 2018, a ritmo de Shakira y Sofia Vergara 1:48

Juegos de Barranquilla 2018, a ritmo de Shakira y Sofia Vergara
Entrenador venezolano Sano pasa de víctima de secuestro a entrenar al favorito del Kentucky Derby 1:06

Entrenador venezolano Sano pasa de víctima de secuestro a entrenar al favorito del Kentucky Derby
Piloto David Steele muere en un accidente en pista de Florida 0:40

Piloto David Steele muere en un accidente en pista de Florida

Más Videos