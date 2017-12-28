Programación deportiva de radio y TV en el sur de la Florida

BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
NBA: Rockets @ Wizards
7 p.m.
NBATV
NBA: Nets @ Heat
8 p.m.
SUN
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
Belk Bowl: Wake Forest-Texas A&M
1 p.m.
ESPN
Sun Bowl: N.C. State-Arizona State
3 p.m.
CBS
Music City Bowl: Kentucky-Northwestern
4:30 p.m.
ESPN
Arizona Bowl: New Mexico State
-Utah State
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Cotton Bowl: Southern California-
Ohio State
8:40 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
HOCKEY
HORA
TV
NHL: Predators @ Wild
8 p.m.
NBCSN
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Italia: Napoli @ Crotone
2:40 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
EN LA RADIO
BASQUETBOL
NBA: Nets @ Heat, 8 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710
