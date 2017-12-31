Otros Deportes

Programación deportiva de radio y TV en el sur de la Florida

31 de diciembre de 2017 02:55 PM

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

Outback Bowl: Michigan-South Carolina

12 p.m.

ESPN2

Peach Bowl: UCF-Auburn

12:40 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

Citrus Bowl: Notre Dame-LSU

1 p.m.

ABC

Rose Bowl: CFP semifinal, Oklahoma-

Georgia

5:10 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

Sugar Bowl: CFP semifinal, Clemson-

Alabama

8:50 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

HOCKEY

HORA

TV

NHL: Rangers-Sabres

1 p.m.

NBC

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Premier League: Bournemouth

@ Brighton & Hove

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier League: Huddersfield Town

@ Leicester City

10 a.m.

CNBC

Premier League: Liverpool

@ Burnley

10 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester United

@ Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN

TENIS

HORA

TV

ATP: Brisbane, primeras rondas

(diferido)

6 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Qatar, primeras rondas

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Copa Hopman, Bélgica-

Alemania (diferido)

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Brisbane, primeras rondas

8 p.m.

TENNIS

EN LA RADIO

FOOTBALL

Rose Bowl: CFP semifinal, Oklahoma-Georgia, 5:10 p.m., WAXY 790

Sugar Bowl: CFP semifinal, Clemson-Alabama, 8:50 p.m., WAXY 790

