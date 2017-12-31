Programación deportiva de radio y TV en el sur de la Florida

FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
Outback Bowl: Michigan-South Carolina
12 p.m.
ESPN2
Peach Bowl: UCF-Auburn
12:40 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
Citrus Bowl: Notre Dame-LSU
1 p.m.
ABC
Rose Bowl: CFP semifinal, Oklahoma-
Georgia
5:10 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
Sugar Bowl: CFP semifinal, Clemson-
Alabama
8:50 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
HOCKEY
HORA
TV
NHL: Rangers-Sabres
1 p.m.
NBC
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Premier League: Bournemouth
@ Brighton & Hove
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Premier League: Huddersfield Town
@ Leicester City
10 a.m.
CNBC
Premier League: Liverpool
@ Burnley
10 a.m.
NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United
@ Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN
TENIS
HORA
TV
ATP: Brisbane, primeras rondas
(diferido)
6 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Qatar, primeras rondas
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Copa Hopman, Bélgica-
Alemania (diferido)
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Brisbane, primeras rondas
8 p.m.
TENNIS
