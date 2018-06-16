Otros Deportes

Deportes en TV domingo 17 de junio

16 de junio de 2018 06:54 PM

AUTOS

HORA

TV

Xfinity: Iowa 250

5 p.m.

FS1

BÉISBOL

HORA

TV

MLB: Marlins @ Orioles

1:05 p.m.

FSFL

MLB: Rays @ Yankees

2:05 p.m.

SUN

MLB: Medias Rojas @ Marineros

5 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Cubs @ Cardinals

8 p.m.

ESPND

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

WNBA: Phoenix @ Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV

GOLF

HORA

TV

USGA: U.S. Open

10 a.m.

FOXD

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Copa Mundial: Costa Rica-Serbia

8 a.m.

TELEM

FOX

Copa Mundial: Alemania-México

11 a.m.

TELEM

FS1

Copa Mundial: Brasil-Suiza

2 p.m.

TELEM

FS1

TENIS

HORA

TV

ATP: Stuttgart final

7 a.m.

TENNIS

En la radio

BÉISBOL

MLB: Marlins @ Orioles, 1:05 p.m., WAQI 710

MLB: Rays @ Yankees, 2:05 p.m., WMEN 640

