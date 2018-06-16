Deportes en TV domingo 17 de junio

AUTOS
HORA
TV
Xfinity: Iowa 250
5 p.m.
FS1
BÉISBOL
HORA
TV
MLB: Marlins @ Orioles
1:05 p.m.
FSFL
MLB: Rays @ Yankees
2:05 p.m.
SUN
MLB: Medias Rojas @ Marineros
5 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Cubs @ Cardinals
8 p.m.
ESPND
BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
WNBA: Phoenix @ Las Vegas
8 p.m.
NBATV
GOLF
HORA
TV
USGA: U.S. Open
10 a.m.
FOXD
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Copa Mundial: Costa Rica-Serbia
8 a.m.
TELEM
FOX
Copa Mundial: Alemania-México
11 a.m.
TELEM
FS1
Copa Mundial: Brasil-Suiza
2 p.m.
TELEM
FS1
TENIS
HORA
TV
ATP: Stuttgart final
7 a.m.
TENNIS
En la radio
BÉISBOL
MLB: Marlins @ Orioles, 1:05 p.m., WAQI 710
MLB: Rays @ Yankees, 2:05 p.m., WMEN 640
Comentarios