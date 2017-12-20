Khloe Kardashian confirma su embarazo con esta imagen

Después de varios meses en los que se rumoró sobre su embarazo, Khloe Kardashian confirmó este miércoles la noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Khloe, la hermana de Kim Kardashian, publicó una fotografía de su vientre acompañada de un emotivo texto en el que compartió con sus seguidores la felicidad de estar esperando un hijo.
“Mi mayor sueño se cumplió. ¡Vamos a tener un bebé!... Sé que hemos estado manteniendo esto en silencio, pero queríamos disfrutarlo con nuestra familia y amigos cercanos”, escribió en un mensaje a sus más de 70,000 seguidores en la red social.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
La modelo y empresaria agradeció a su novio Tristan Thompson, basquetbolista de los Cleveland Cavaliers de la NBA, por hacerla mamá.
“¡Tristan, gracias por amarme de la forma en que lo haces, por hacerme sentir bella en todas las etapas pero sobre todo gracias por hacerme una MAMÁ”, dijo.
Y añadió: “Estoy tan agradecida, emocionada, nerviosa, ansiosa, llena de alegría y asustada, todo en uno. Pero es el mejor paquete de sentimientos que he sentido en mi vida”.
