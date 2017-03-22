Gorsuch no deja que los demócratas lo acorralen

Los senadores demócratas presionaron el miércoles al juez Neil Gorsuch para que explicara sus puntos de vista sobre temas como la “cláusula de emolumentos” de la Constitución y su noción de “delitos cometidos por funcionarios electos”, preguntas con el fin de probar con más fuerza su independencia del presidente Donald Trump.
Gorsuch, el nominado de Trump para reemplazar la plaza dejada por el fallecimiento de Antonin Scalia en la Corte Suprema, declinó responder a varias preguntas del senador Patrick Leahy, demócrata por Vermont, sobre conceptos jurídicos que críticos de Trump han acusado al presidente de infringir.
Leahy también señaló que Gorsuch cuenta con el fuerte apoyo de Stephen Bannon, alto asesor de Trump. Leahy ha acusado a Bannon de “dar una plataforma a extremistas, misóginos y racistas”. Otro alto asistente de Trump, Reince Priebus, ha dicho que Gorsuch tiene el potencial de cambiar 40 años de historia en la Corte Suprema, dijo Leahy.
“¿Qué visión comparte usted con el presidente Trump?”, preguntó el senador.
“Con todo respecto, ninguno de ustedes puede hablar por mi”, dijo Gorsuch. “Yo soy juez, soy independiente, me formo mis propias ideas”.
Charles Schumer, demócrata por Nueva York y líder de la minoría en el Senado, criticó el testimonio de Gorsuch, que calificó de “penosamente pobre en sustancia”, en varios tuits.
“Las calificaciones para la confirmación en el Senado no debe ser el soslayo astuto de preguntas, el proceso no debe funcionar así”, escribió Schumer el miércoles.
“Si alguien duda si el juez Gorsuch pudiera ser un magistrado activista con fuertes posturas conservadoras, alejado de los intereses de la persona común, observen cómo fue seleccionado”.
La audiencia del miércoles fue probablemente el último día de testimonio de Gorsuch ante la Comisión Judicial del Senado, donde hizo un esfuerzo particular por subrayar su independencia de Trump y defender la integridad del sistema judicial.
En un momento, Gorsuch pareció rechazar el comentario emitido el 13 de febrero por Stephen Miller, alto asesor de la Casa Blanca, en el sentido de que las medidas tomadas por Trump en materia de seguridad nacional “no se cuestionarán”, lo que algunos interpretaron como una señal de que Trump podía ignorar órdenes judiciales.
“Usted debe estar seguro que yo espero que los decretos judiciales se obedezcan”, dijo Gorsuch. El candidato citó a un juez no identificado como “uno de mis héroes”: “La prueba verdadera del imperio de la ley es [si] el gobierno puede perder en los tribunales y aceptar fallos judiciales”.
Sin embargo, algunos senadores no quedaron satisfechos con las respuestas.
Cuando Leahy lo interrogó, Gorsuch evadió respuestas sobre la cláusula de emolumentos, que expresa que el presidente no puede aceptar regalos de agentes extranjeros sin la aprobación del Congreso.
“Ese es un tema sobre que hay litigios en este momento, senador, y debo tener mucho cuidado en expresar cualquier opinión”, dijo.
Críticos de Trump, entre ellos prominentes abogados especializados en ética en los gobiernos de Barack Obama y George W. Bush, han acusado a Trump de aceptar emolumentos a través de sus negocios, lo que sería una violación de la Constitución.
Gorsuch también declinó dar su opinión sobre la descripción de Scalia de la Ley de Derechos Electorales, que calificó de “perpetuación de derechos raciales”.
“Senador, yo no hablo a nombre del juez Scalia, yo habló sólo por mí”, dijo.
“Usted se ha mostrado muy reacio a hablar de varios precedentes en la Corte Suprema”, le dijo Leahy a Gorsuch, señalando que los magistrados John Roberts y Samuel Alito expresaron posturas sobre casos específicos durante sus audiencias de confirmación.
“Otros nominados han discutido precedentes, y yo esperaba que usted fuera igualmente transparente”.
Durante las audiencias, Gorsuch rechazó que lo arrinconaran en la mayoría de los temas que los demócratas plantearon: su respeto a la decisión de caso Roe vs Wade, su punto de vista sobre el dinero en la política y la interpretación de la Segunda Enmienda.
El candidato presentó lo que los demócratas consideran fallos controvertidos en sus 10 años en el Tribunal Federal de Apelaciones del 10mo Circuito en Denver como intentos genuinos de interpretar las leyes que el Congreso aprueba.
“Si nos equivocamos, lo siento mucho, pero hicimos nuestro mejor esfuerzo”, dijo sobre una decisión judicial criticada por Durbin, y agregó: “Esa decisión fue confirmada por la Corte Suprema”.
The latest hearing produced an emotional exchange between Gorsuch and Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the subject of women’s rights.
“You are pivotal in this,” Feinstein, D-Calif., told Gorsuch, saying that the “originalist’’ interpretation of the Constitution to which he adheres has been used in the past to say that the Constitution does not cover women and gays.
“No one is looking to return us to horse-and-buggy days,” Gorsuch responded. Supreme Court precedent has established that the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause is wide enough to encompass those who were not recognized when it was written.
“A good judge starts with precedent and doesn’t reinvent the wheel,” Gorsuch said, adding that it “matters not a whit” that some who wrote the Constitution were racists or sexists, “because they were.”
What matters, Gorsuch said, were “what the words on the page mean.”
Feinstein’s concern was abortion rights, and Gorsuch was not forthcoming on that. She said previous Supreme Court nominees have promised to keep an open mind on the subject, and yet “every Republican judge is a no vote.”
The two also discussed a book that Gorsuch wrote in which he opposed physician-assisted suicide, and said any taking of a human life was wrong.
Feinstein mentioned the death of her father and a close friend, which she said were agonizing. She mentioned California’s recent physician-assisted suicide law.
“My heart goes out to you,” Gorsuch said, and then appeared to choke up when he mentioned the death of his own father. He said his personal views would have no role in his duties as a judge, and noted the Supreme Court has ruled that states may allow laws such as California’s.
Democratic senators also raised questions about a decision that had just been issued across the street from the hearing room - literally - at the Supreme Court.
The eight sitting justices decided unanimously on Wednesday to boost the standards of education that public schools provide to learning-disabled students, rejecting an earlier ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit - the one that Gorsuch serves on - saying that it had set the bar too low for students.
At issue was whether schools must provide disabled children “some” educational benefit - which several lower courts have interpreted to mean just more than trivial progress - or whether students legally deserve something more. Gorsuch serves on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is among the majority of appeals courts that subscribe to the “some” benefit standard. A minority of circuit courts have set higher expectations for schools, and the Supreme Court used a case brought by the parents of a Colorado teenager with autism to set a uniform standard for the nation.
In response to questions by Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Gorsuch defended his court’s decision, saying that they were applying what the 10th Circuit had decided in a 1996 case, which adopted the standard that the services have to be more than de minimis.
“I was bound by circuit precedent,” Gorsuch said, saying that ruling against an autistic child and his parents was “heartbreaking.” He added that his circuit was unanimously taking the same position in all such cases. Now the Supreme Court has said that is the wrong standard: “Fine, I will follow the law.”
Durbin said Gorsuch had made the precedent worse by adding the word “merely” to the standard.
“To suggest I have some animus against children,” Gorsuch started, his voice trailing off.
“Please,” Durbin said, no one was suggesting that - just a wrong reading of the law.
Democrats also questioned Gorsuch about his work at former president George W. Bush’s Justice Department and whether he’d rule against Trump’s travel ban.
Gorsuch declined to express his views on Trump’s move to ban travelers from several Muslim-majority countries because “that’s an issue that is currently being litigated actively.”
When Leahy mentioned that a Republican lawmaker recently suggested that Gorsuch would uphold Trump’s ban if it came before the court, Gorsuch snapped: “Senator, he has no idea how I’d rule in that case.”
Other senators quizzed Gorsuch about several of Trump’s past statements. During the presidential campaign last year, Trump said that he would nominate people to the Supreme Court who would overrule Roe v. Wade and return decisions on abortion back to the states.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Gorsuch whether Trump had asked him to do that during his interview before his nomination.
“Senator, I would have walked out the door,” Gorsuch replied.
It was at least the second time senators had pressed Gorsuch on what Trump had said he was looking for in a Supreme Court justice. Gorsuch said he does not believe in litmus tests and was never questioned about them.
Republicans intend to move quickly on confirming Gorsuch. Those on the Judiciary Committee hope to refer him to the full Senate on April 3 so that he can be confirmed before Easter.
Schumer has warned Republicans his party will attempt to slow down the process in response to their decision to block then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.
