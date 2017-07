¿Necesita viajar de manera asequible en América Latina? Esta puede ser una solución

From left: Ignacio Vial, Mateus Rocha, Jake Moskowitz (seated) CEO, Juan Arredondo, and Roger Robinson at the offices of Voyhoy on June 22. Voyhoy, which recently won the big prize at eMerge Americas, has a travel app where people can buy tickets for Latin American travel on bus, flight, ferry and train — sometimes all in the same trip in one place online. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com