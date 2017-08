Escuelas de Doral buscan satisfacer crecimiento poblacional impulsado por migración venezolana

Tracey D. Crews, directora de la nueva Dr. Toni Bilbao Prep Academy dará este lunes la bienvenida a los estudiantes en el nuevo plantel de Doral. is ready to welcome students to the brand new, Dr. Toni Bilbao Prep Academy located at 8905 NW 114th Avenue Doral, FL 33178. Crews is standing in the state-of-the-art multimedia center at the new school. The school will be welcoming the first group of students on Aug. 21, 2017. The school is currently accepting enrollment for kindergarten thru 2nd grade.

Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com