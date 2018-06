Dramático video parece contradecir versión policial sobre persecución de motociclista que murió

VIDEO#1 R.I.P. Yoinis ( not my video) I decided to let you all see a better picture ( video) of what happen last Sunday . Smh , from the beginning the cop was waiting for the group to leave . An same car you see #214225 high speed chase the bikes so fast the Biker taking the video could barely keep up ( wow) fast . An when he finally does the cop goes ghost at the turn . Riderz say they saw eye to eye with the cop an at the end like fishy , like he saw what he caused an left or ??? I’ll wait for you to comment bellow ???? Again not my video I ride a Z125 60 mph my limitLoL but regardless heartbreaking day wife ( passenger ) is stable but a long ruff road ahead of he.

