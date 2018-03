Stroke EXPRESS program simulation

Rhonda Sgro is showing all signs of an apparent stroke that could possible end her life if not treated soon in the Emergency ward at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center. Sgro, a registered nurse, could be having the worst day of her life if it wasn’t for the mock demonstration of the process of the new telestroke program at Kaiser Permanente. Stroke EXPRESS program was rolled out in all Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California from September 2015 to January 2016. Each member of the stroke team is responsible for executing tasks in tandem, meticulously and quickly. Paramedics provide advance notification to the emergency department that a stroke patient is on the way. A “stroke alert” notifies a stroke neurologist, who meets the patient upon arrival, in person or via video, to coordinate the stroke alert. Pharmacists prepare clot-busting medication early so it is ready to be administered once a radiologist has read neuroimaging and confirmed that the patient is not having a hemorrhagic stroke and is thus a good candidate for the clot-busting medication.