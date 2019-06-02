Deportes
Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
^LIGA AMERICANA=
†^ P AB C H Pct.
†Meadows TB 41 157 27 56 .357
†Polanco Min 55 219 38 74 .338
†TAnderson ChW 52 197 32 65 .330
†Brantley Hou 58 225 30 74 .329
†Fletcher LAA 57 201 32 65 .323
†Devers Bos 58 225 41 71 .316
†Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
†LeMahieu NYY 53 209 37 65 .311
†Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
†Pham TB 53 203 26 62 .305
^Jonrones=
GSánchez, Nueva York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; 6 empatados en 15.
^Carreras Producidas=
Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Bregman, Houston, 40; Soler, Kansas City, 40; 3 empatados en 39.
^Pitcheo=
German, Nueva York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1.
Comentarios