‘Aterrada y agobiada’: Ana Navarro habla de la batalla de su esposo con el coronavirus

It’s been a scary and overwhelming few days. My husband got Covid. After spending the first few days trying to beat it at home, he spent the last 5 days in the hospital. He’s fully recovered and doing well. He came home tonight. I am thankful to the doctors and staff of the @clevelandclinic, who put their lives at risk to help others. I am relieved and exhausted right now. I will speak more about it tomorrow. But please, just know, despite what the moron-in-chief might say, Covid is no joke, and not to be taken lightly. Wear your masks. Take precautions. Social distance. I’m feeling very blessed tonight. And I’m sending love and strength to all the families who never got to say goodbye to loved ones who never got to come back home. ️