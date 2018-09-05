Calendario de Teatro para la temporada 2018-2019

FESTIVALES DE TEATRO
CITYTHEATRE:
Presentaciones en el Carnival Studio Theater del Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-755-9401 o www.citytheatre.com:
Dic. 6-23: Winter Shorts
Mayo 30-Junio30: Summer Shorts
NATIONALYOUNGARTS FOUNDATION: Presentaciones en el New World Center (NWC), 500 17th St., Miami Beach, yMiami Theater Center (MTC), 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 800-970-2787 o www.youngarts.org:
Enero.8-13: National Young Arts Week.NWC.
Feb. 23: Young Arts Miami. MTC
XXII FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DETEATRO HISPANO: Arsht Center,On Stage Black Box y otros lugares. 305-445-8877 o www.teatroavante.org.
TEATRO EN MIAMI-DADE
Actors’Playhouse en el Miracle Theatre: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293 o www.actorsplayhouse.org:
Havana Music Hall, Oct. 10-Nov. 18.
One Man, Two Guvnors, Enero.23-Feb. 10.
Memphis, Marzo 13-Abril 11.
Doubt, Mayo 15-Junio 9.
Murder for Two, Julio 17-Aug.11.
Adrienne Arsht Centerfor the Performing Arts: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami (BiM significa shows de Broadway en Miami), ZS significaZoetic Stage); presentaciones en el Ziff Ballet Opera House (Ziff) y el CarnivalStudio Theater (Carnival). 305-949-6722 o www.arshtcenter.org:
Hello, Dolly! con Betty Buckley,Nov. 20-25 (BiM, Ziff).
White Christmas, Dic. 25-30(BiM, Ziff).
The Curious Incident of the Dogin the Night-Time, Enero. 17-Feb. 3 (ZS, Carnival).
Les Miserables, Feb. 5-10 (BiM,Ziff).
Every Brilliant Thing, Feb.14-Marzo 3 (ZS, Carnival).
Waitress, Feb. 26-Marzo 3 (BiM,Ziff).
Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barberof Fleet Street, Marzo 14-Abril 7 (ZS, Carnival).
School of Rock, Abril 9-14 (BiM, Ziff).
Hundred Days, Abril 10-21(Carnival).
United Flight 232, Mayo 4-19(House Theatre of Chicago, Carnival).
The Lion King, Mayo 8-26 (BiM,Ziff).
Come from Away, Junio 18-23(BiM, Ziff).
AfricanHeritage Cultural Arts Center: 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 o www.ahcacmiami.org.
The Colored Museum,Sept. 19-Oct. 14.
African Heritage Youth TheatreDrama Showcase, Mayo 11.
ArcaImages: Presentacionesen el Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box (OSBB), 2901 W. FlaglerSt., Miami, y Paseo Wynwood (PW), 3000 N. Miami Ave., Miami. 786-327-4539o www.arcaimages.org:
Farhad or the Secret of Being,Sept. 21-29 (PW).
Exquisita agonía, Nov. 15-18(OSBB).
Estaba en casa y esperaba quellegara la lluvia, Marzo 14-17 (OSBB).
Area StageCompany: 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables. 305-666-2078 o www.areastagecompany.com:
Shrek the Musical, hasta Sept.23.
Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Enero11-17.
Summer and Smoke, verano del 2019.
AventuraArts & Cultural Center: 3385 NE 188th St.,Aventura. 305-466-8002 o www.aventuracenter.org:
Menopause the Musical, Oct.23-28.
Slow Burn’s Hedwig and the AngryInch, Nov. 29-Dic. 2.
Steve Solomon’s Home for theHolidays, Dic. 29-30.
Forbidden Broadway, Enero 3-4.
Broadway Concert Series: AliceRipley and Emily Skinner, Enero 13.
Broadway Concert Series: FaithPrince, Feb. 10.
Broadway Concert Series: JeremyJordan, Marzo 6.
The Capitol Steps, Marzo 10.
Slow Burn’s You’re a Good Man,Charlie Brown, Marzo 14-17.
Broadway Concert Series: JohnLloyd Young, Marzo 20.
Golden Dragon Acrobats, Abril28.
FloridaShakespeare Theater: Presentacionesen Pinecrest Gardens (Pinecrest), 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; the BarnacleHistoric State Park (Barnacle), 3845 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; Mizner ParkAmphitheater (Mizner), 500 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; ArtsPark Amphitheater(ArtsPark), 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood. 561-393-7984 (Mizner), 305-669-6990(Pinecrest), 305-442-6866 (Barnacle) o www.floridashakes.com:
Romeo and Juliet, Enero 11-13(Pinecrest), Enero 18-20 (Barnacle), Enero 25-27 (Mizner), Feb. 1-2 (ArtsPark).
Shakespeare Rocks Concert, Enero12 (Barnacle).
GableStage: 1200 Anastasia Ave. (en el Biltmore Hotel), Coral Gables. 305-445-1119 o www.gablestage.org:
Admissions, Oct. 13-Nov. 11.
Actually, Nov. 24-Dec. 23.
Indecent, Enero 26-Feb. 24.
The Children, Marzo 16-Abri 14.
Kings, Mayo 18-Junio 16.
Skeleton Crew, Julio 20-Agosto18.
Juggerknot Theatre Company: Presentaciones y lugares serán anunciados. www.juggerknottheatrecompany.com:
Miami Motel Stories, Nov. 30-Dic. 22.
M Ensemble: . 305-284-8872 or www.themensemble.com:
MDC LiveArts: Presentacionesen el teatro Sandrell Rivers (Sandrell) localizado en Audrey M. EdmonsonTransit Village, 6101 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; en el Live Arts Lab (Lab) enMiami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, Edificio 1, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; elLehman Theater (Lehman) en Miami Dade College’s North Campus, 11380 NW 27thAve., Miami; y Miami Dade County Auditorium (MDCA), 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami.305-237-3010 o www.mdclivearts.org:
La Medea, Oct. 25-27 (Sandrell).
Penny Arcade: Longing LastsLonger, Nov. 9-10 (Lab).
Dov & Blasting Pixels, Feb.7-8 (Lab).
/peh-LO-tah/, Marzo 1-2 (Lehman).
The Combat Hippies: Amal, Marzo29-30 (MDCA).
Laborers/The StageShow/Cosquillas (Lab).
Main Street Players: 6766 Main St., Miami Lakes. 305-558-3737 o www.mainstreetplayers.com:
Te juro Juana, que tengo ganas,Nov. 30-Dic. 16.
Race, Feb. 8-Marzo 3.
37 Postcards, Abril 12-Mayo 5.
Men on Boats, Julio 19-Agosto11.
Miami-Dade County Auditorium: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami (OSBB significa presentaciones en On.Stage Black Box). 305-547-5414 o www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org:
Teatro Avante: En ningún lugar delmundo, Enero 31-Feb. 3 (OSBB).
Arca Images: Estaba en casa yesperaba que llegara la lluvia, Marzo 14-17 (OSBB).
MDC Live Arts: The CombatHippies: AMAL, Marzo 29-30 (OSBB).
Griffin Theatre Company: Into America,Mayo 10.
Miami Light Project: 404 NW 26th St., Miami. 305-576-4350 o www.miamilightproject.com:
Here & Now: 2019, Mayo16-18.
Inflatable Space with ThaddeusPhillips, Junio 5-7.
Miami New Drama: Presentaciones en el Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 800-211-1414 o www.miaminewdrama.org:
One Night in Miami, Oct. 25-Nov. 19.
Fake (estreno mundial), Enero24-Feb. 19.
Cocaine Cowboys (estreno mundial),Marzo 7-Abril 7.
Viva La Parranda! (estrenomundial), Abril 25-Mayo 19.
Microteatro Miami: Presentaciones en el Centro Cultural Español Miami (CCE), 1490Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-814-6151o www.microtheatermiami.com:
Catch Me on Social Media, Sept.13-Oct. 14.
Micromusicals, Oct. 18-Nov. 18.
The Best of Micro, Nov. 11-Dic.23.
Anything Goes, Enero 10-Feb. 10.
Macro director Lucia Miranda en elMicrotheater, Feb. 14-Marzo 16.
Rituals, Marzo 21-Abril 21.
Ballroom Stories, Abril 25-Mayo 26.
LGBTQ Out of the Container, Mayo30-Junio 30.
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, Julio4-Agosto 4.
The Road Not Taken, Agosto.8-Sept. 8.
Sociedad Actoral Hispanoamericana. 2216 NW 87 Ave. Doral FL. 33172, 786-339-4577
Estudio Aventura. 19068 NE 29 Ave., 305-788-2456
SeminoleTheatre: 18 North Krome Avenue, Homestead. 786-650-2073 o www.SeminoleTheatre.org:
Naked Magicians, Oct. 14.
Shanghai Circus, Feb. 9.
Broadway’s Next Hit Musical,Feb. 22.
Peter Pan on Ice, Marzo 14.
SouthMiami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: 10950 SW 211th St.,Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 o www.smdcac.org:
Turning 15 on the Road toFreedom, Oct. 6.
Legally Blonde, Marzo 9.
Burlesque Avant-Garde, Marzo 15-16.
Rent, Abril 13-14.
StorycrafterStudio: 885 NE 125th St., North Miami. 786-615-4436 o www.storycrafterstudio.org:
Boom Boom Comedy Room, throughSept. 15.
A Tale of Africa,Oct. 18-28.
We Will Not Describe theConversation, Enero. 24-Feb. 3.
The Wish Maker, Marzo 14-24.
VillainTheater: 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami. 786-391-2241o www.villaintheater.com:
Grad Night, Martes.
Stage Time – Micrófono abierto, Martes.
TGIF, Viernes.
WaterfrontPlayhouse: 310 Wall St., Key West. 305-294-5015 o www.waterfrontplayhouse.org:
Peter and the Starcatcher, Dic.11-Emero 6.
A Doll’s House, Part 2, Enero 22-Feb.9.
Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein,Feb. 26-Marzo 23.
Sex with Strangers, Abril 9-27.
Red Speedo, Mayo 14-Junio 1.
Zoetic Stage: Presentaciones ne el Carnival Studio Theater en el ArshtCenter, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 o www.zoeticstage.com:
Dracula (estreno mundial), Oct.11-28.
The Curious Incident of the Dogin the Night-Time, Enero 17-Feb. 3.
Every Brilliant Thing, Feb.14-Marzo 3.
Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barberof Fleet Street, Marzo 14-Abril 7.
BROWARD THEATER
BrowardCenter for the Performing Arts Presentaciones en el Au-Rene Theater (Au-Rene), Amaturo Theater(Amaturo) y Abdo New River Room (Abdo), 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale (BFLsignifica Broadway in Fort Lauderdale, SB significa Slow Burn Theatre).954-462-0222 o www.browardcenter.org:
The Phantom of the Opera , Oct.10-21 (BFL, Au-Rene).
Freaky Friday, Oct. 18-Nov. 4(SB, Amaturo).
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Nov.9-25 (SB, Abdo).
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s TheKing and I, Nov. 20-Dic. 2 (BFL, Au-Rene).
Legally Blonde, Dic. 13-30 (SB,Amaturo).
Hamilton, Dic. 18-Enero 20 (BFL,Au-Rene).
Jekyll & Hyde, Enero 31-Feb.17 (SB, Amaturo).
Fiddler on the Roof, Feb. 20-Marzo3 (BFL, Au-Rene).
You’re a Good Man, CharlieBrown, Feb. 28-Marzo 10 (SB, Abdo).
Dear Evan Hansen, Marzo 26-Abril 7(BFL, Au-Rene).
9 to 5, Marzo 28-Abril 14 (SB,Amaturo).
Tony & Tina’s Wedding, Abril4-14 (Abdo).
Anastasia, Abril 23-Mayo 5 (BFL,Au-Rene).
A Bronx Tale, Junio 11-23 (BFL,Au-Rene).
Priscilla Queen of the Desert,Junio 13-30 (SB, Amaturo).
CurtainCall Playhouse: Presentacionesen el Centro Cultural de Pompano Beach, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach(Pompano), 954-545-7800; Herb Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach(Skolnick), 954-786-4590; Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland ParkBlvd., Sunrise (Sunrise) 954-747-4646; Willow Theatre, 300 S. Military Trail,Boca Raton (Willow), 561-347-3948. 954-784-0768 o www.curtaincallplayhouse.com:
The Goodbye Girl, Dic. 7-9 (Willow), Dic. 15-16(Skolnick), Enero 4-5 (Sunrise),Enero 11-20 (Pompano).
Rockin’ at the Hop, Feb. 22-Marzo3 (Pompano), Marzo 16 (Sunrise).
Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Marzo15-16 (Willow), Marzo 23 (Sunrise), Marzo 29-31 (Skolnick), Abril 5-14(Pompano).
EmpireStage: .954-678-1496 o www.empirestage.com:
Confessions of a Nightingale,Oct. 25-Nov. 18.
Six Characters in Search of aPlay, Dic. 6-16.
The Boys Upstairs, Enero 31-Marzo3.
InfiniteAbyss Productions: Presentacionesen el WTF Theatre (anteriormente Abyss Stage), 2304-2306 N. Dixie Hwy., WiltonManors. 954-489-8440 o www.infinite-abyss.org:
Theatre of Terror, Oct. 4-Nov.3.
An Abyss Christmas Carol, Dic.13-29.
Abyss Double Creeper Feature:The Feast and Bite Correction, Enero 17-Feb. 9.
The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Marzo28-Abril 21.
Island City Stage: Presentaciones en Abyss Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. 954-519-2533 o www.islandcitystage.org:
Buyer and Cellar, Nov. 1-Dic. 2.
Bette and Barry: From Bathhouseto Broadway, Enero 10 -Feb. 10.
From White Plains,Marzo 21-Abril 21.
Veronica’s Position, Mayo 30 -Junio 30.
New City Players: 3212 Colony Club Rd. #4, Pompano Beach; presentaciones y lugares serán anunciados. 954-591-0818 o www.newcityplayers.org:
A Raisin in the Sun, Feb. 21-Marzo10.
OutréTheatre Company: Presentacionesen el Centro Cultural de Pompano Beach, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach. 954-545-7800o www.outretheatrecompany.com:
The Christians, Oct. 19-Nov. 11.
Parker Playhouse: 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale.954-462-0222 o www.parkerplayhouse.com:
Mystery Science Theater 3000Live 30th Anniversary Tour, Oct. 19.
DRUMLine Live!, Nov. 23.
Randy Rainbow, Nov. 30.
iLuminate, Enero 29.
All Hands on Deck! Show, Feb.28.
Friends! The Musical Parody, Marzo31.
Pigs Do FlyProductions: Presentacionesen el Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale.866-811-4111 o www.pigsdoflyproductions.com:
The Ladies Foursome, Oct. 4-21.
RonnieLarsen Productions: Presentacionesen Abyss Stage (Abyss), 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors, y Foundry Studio enel Abyss (Foundry), 2308 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. www.RonnieLarsen.com:
Now & Then (estreno mundial como musical), hasta Sept.30 (Abyss).
3 Card Stud (estreno mundial),Nov. 1-Dic. 2 (Foundry).
Afterglow, Feb. 14-Marzo 10(Abyss).
Stage DoorTheatre: Presentacionesen el Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. 954-777-2055 o www.stagedoorfl.org:
La Cage aux Folles, hasta Sept.23.
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oct.12-Nov. 4.
The Wiz, Dic. 7-31.
The Producers, Enero 18-Feb. 10.
My One and Only, Marzo 1-24.
Ghost the Musical, Abril 12-Mayo5.
Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mayo24-Junio 16.
The Soul of Motor City,Julio 5-28.
Slow BurnTheatre Company: Presentacionesen el Amaturo Theater y en Abdo New River Room en el Broward Center,201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-323-7884 o www.slowburntheatre.com:
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Nov.9-25 (Abdo).
Legally Blonde, Dic. 13-30(Amaturo).
Jekyll & Hyde, Enero 31-Feb.17 (Amaturo).
You’re a Good Man, CharlieBrown, Feb. 28-Marzo 10 (Abdo).
9 to 5, Marzo 28-Abril 14(Amaturo).
Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Junio13-30 (Amaturo).
MIAMI-DADECOLLEGES
Barry University: 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores.305-899-3423 o www.barry.edu/fine-arts:
Metamorphoses, Oct. 11-14 (FineArts Quadrangle).
Little Shop of Horrors, Marzo28-31 (Broad Center for the Performing Arts).
Florida International University: Wertheim Performing Arts Center,10910 SW 17th St., Miami. 305-348-0548 o www.theatre.fiu.edu:
A Very Old Man With EnormousWings, Sept. 28-Oct. 7.
She Stoops to Comedy, Oct.17-21.
The Children’s Hour, Nov. 9-18.
Boeing Boeing, Feb. 22-Marzo 3.
The Suicide, Abril 12-21.
Miami Dade College: Kendall Campus, McCarthy Auditorium, Room 6120, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-2282 o www.mdc.edu/onstage:
Oklahoma, Marzo 15-16.
New World School of the Arts: 25 NE Second St., Miami. 305-237-3541 o nwsa.mdc.edu:
Street Scene, Oct. 12-21.
The Grapes of Wrath, Nov. 30-Dic.1.
The Odyssey, Nov. 30-Dic. 2.
Rags, Dic. 1-9.
One Festival/One Person Shows, Dic.13-21.
Rising Stars, Marzo 21.
The Rover, Abril 4-7.
New Playwrights’ Festival, Abril12-13.
Hamletmachine, Mayo 9-12.
Prometeo: Koubek Theater del Miami Dade College’ enel Wolfson Campus, 2705 SW Third St., Miami. 305-237-3262 o www.teatroprometeo.org:
Casa Ajena, Sept. 21-30.
Gentefrikation, Dic. 14-16.
La verdadera historia de PedroNavaja, Abril 4-14.
The Spanish Vampire, Junio 6-16.
Universityof Miami Jerry Herman Ring Theatre: 1312 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-3355 o www.miami.edu/ring:
A Simple Song: A LeonardBernstein Centennial Celebration, Sept. 27-Oct. 6.
Boy Gets Girl, Nov. 8-17.
The School for Lies, Feb. 21-Marzo2.
The Wild Party, Abril 18-27.
BROWARDCOLLEGES
Broward College: Central Campus, Fine Arts Theatre(FAT), Bldg. 6, and Bailey Hall (Bailey), 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie.954-201-6884 o www.baileyhall.org:
The Memory of Water, Oct.25-Nov. 4 (FAT).
Student Talent Showcase, Nov.30-Dic. 2 (FAT).
Broadway’s Next Hit Musical,Feb. 23 (Bailey).
A Bright Room Called Day, Marzo21-31 (FAT).
Student Talent Showcase, Abril26-28 (FAT).
NovaSoutheastern University: Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Davie.954-262-7620 o cahss.nova.edu/departments/pva/perf-exhib.html:
Little Shop of Horrors, Nov.16-18.
Improv Jam Nine, Enero 25.
She Kills Monsters, Abril 5-14.
MIAMI-DADECOMMUNITY THEATER
JCAT CulturalArts Theater: The J’sCultural Arts Theatre, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE25th Ave., North Miami Beach. 305-932-4200, ext. 150, o www.jcctheatre.com:
The Diary of Anne Frank, Oct. 24-Nov.5.
Love Letters, Feb. 4-16.
The Musical Comedy Murders of1940, Mayo 7-19.
Miami Acting Company: Presentaciones en el Banyan Bowl de Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 RedRd., Miami. 888-622-4849o www.miamiactingco.org:
BROWARDCOMMUNITY THEATER
PembrokePines Theater of the Performing Arts: Susan B. Katz Theater en el River of Grass ArtsPark,17195 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. 954-437-4884 o www.pptopa.com:
Seussical, Oct. 26-Nov. 18.
The Mousetrap, Enero 11-20.
The Addams Family, Marzo 15-Abril7.
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Julio 19-Agosto11.
Teatro para niños y familias en elsur de la Florida
Actors’Playhouse en el Miracle Theatre: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables.305-444-9293 o www.actorsplayhouse.org/childrens.html:
Beauty and the Beast, Oct.13-Nov. 10.
A Christmas Carol the Musical,Dic. 3-23.
Cinderella, Feb. 7-Marzo 21.
Kids Fest Family Day, Feb. 23.
Schoolhouse Rock Live!, Abril25-Mayo 23.
Puss in Boots, Julio 6-27.
Area StageCompany Conservatory: 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables. 305-666-2078 o www.areastagecompany.com:
Guys and Dolls Jr., Oct. 12-27.
Disney’s The Lion KingExperience Jr., Nov. 9-18.
Mary Poppins, Dic. 7-16.
Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.,Feb. 1-10.
Sweet Charity, Marzo 1-17.
The Wizard of Oz, Abril 19-28.
AtlanticCoast Theatre at the Lake WorthPlayhouse: 713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth. 561-586-6410 o www.lakeworthplayhouse.org:
The Reluctant Dragon, Oct. 10.
The Cricket on the Hearth, Dic.19.
City Mouse & Country Mouse,Marzo 13.
AventuraArts & Cultural Center: 3385 NE 188th St.,Aventura. 305-466-8002 o www.aventuracenter.org:
The Magic School Bus: Lost inthe Solar System, Oct. 19.
Giggle, Giggle, Quack, Oct. 20.
Arts Ballet Theatre’s TheNutcracker, Dic. 7.
Your Alien, Enero 27.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar& Other Eric Carle Favorites, Feb. 24-25.
Stuart Little, Abril 14.
Golden Dragon Acrobats, Abril29.
Broward Center for the Performing Arts: Presentaciones en el Au-Rene Theater(Au-Rene), Amaturo Theater (Amaturo) y en el Abdo New River Room (Abdo), 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 o www.browardcenter.org:
Havana Hop!, Sept. 28 (Amaturo).
Disney Junior Dance Party onTour!, Oct. 5 (Au-Rene).
Madagascar – A Musical Adventure, Oct. 6-8(Amaturo).
Danny Carmo’s MathematicalMysteries, Oct. 9 (Amaturo).
We the People, Oct. 22(Amaturo).
The Wright Brothers – ThoseDaring Young Men and Their Flying Machine, Nov. 5 (Amaturo).
Robinson Crusoe & Friday,Nov. 13 (Amaturo).
Charlotte Blake Alton: Storiesand Songs in the Oral Tradition, Nov. 14 (Amaturo).
Santa’s Enchanted Workshop, Dic.4 (Amaturo).
School House Rock Live!, Enero14 (Amaturo).
Rosie Revere, Engineer andFriends, Enero 19 (Amaturo).
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown(sensory-friendly), Marzo 2 (Abdo).
Madeline and the Bad Hat, Marzo17 (Amaturo).
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live– King for a Day, Abril 11 (Au-Rene).
Pete the Cat, Abril 26-27(Amaturo).
Amber Brown is Not a Crayon, Abril29 (Amaturo).
Doktor Kaboom’s The Wheel ofScience, Mayo 2-3 (Amaturo).
FantasyTheatre Factory: Presentacionesen el Sandrell Rivers Theater en Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village,6101 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8872 o www.ftfshows.com:
Little Monster Tales(sensory-friendly), Oct. 13.
New Year, New Works! Playreading series, Enero 5-26.
The Three Mess-Keteers(sensory-friendly), Marzo 9.
Devised Theater, Mayo 3-19.
Whales, Magic and Cheese…Oh My!(sensory-friendly), Mayo 18.
MiamiChildrens Theater: Presentacionesen Alper JCC, 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami (Alper), y en Coral Gables Youth Center (Gables) 405University Road, Coral Gables. 305-274-3595 o www.miamichildrenstheater.biz:
Chicago, Oct. 20-28 (Alper).
Once Upon a Mattress, Nov. 2-11(Gables).
Aladdin Jr., Dic. 21-30 (Alper).
Violet, Marzo 2-10 (Alper).
Mulan, Abril 5-14 (Alper).
Fiddler on the Roof Jr., Mayo3-11 (Gables).
The Wild Party, Mayo 18-26(Alper).
Miami-Dade County Auditorium: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 o www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org:
The Very Hungry Caterpillar& Other Eric Carle Favorites, Marzo 2.
Miami Theater Center: 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores.305-751-9550 o www.mtcmiami.org:
Trusty Sidekick’s Shadow Play,Oct. 20.
Fiesta with Sonia De Los Santos, Dic.8.
Spellbound Theatre’s WorldInside of Me, Marzo 20-23.
Arch8 Tetris, Mayo 11.
ParkerPlayhouse: 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 o www.parkerplayhouse.com:
Charlotte’s Web, Nov. 7.
Arts Ballet Theatre’s TheNutcracker, Dic. 14-15.
Soweto Gospel Choir, Dic. 18.
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium, Enero18.
Raffi, Enero 20.
I Have a Dream, Feb. 7.
Innovation Nation Live!, Marzo3-4.
American Girl Live, Marzo 22-23.
SolChildren Theatre: 3333 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 561-447-8829 o www.solchildren.org:
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Oct.19-Nov. 4.
SouthMiami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay.786-573-5300 o www.smdcac.org:
B – The Underwater Bubble Show,Feb. 22.
Zoppe Family Circus, Marzo22-24.
Shh! We Have a Plan, Abril 20.
13th Annual Free All KidsIncluded Family Arts Festival, Mayo 4.
ThinkingCap Theatre: Presentacionesen Vanguard, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 813-220-1546o www.thinkingcaptheatre.com:
Crooked, Sept. 14-30.
King Lear, Oct. 27-Nov. 18.
B for Baby (rights pending), Enero24-Feb. 10.
The Wedding Warrior, Mayo 3-19.
Comentarios