Una multitud enfurecida masacra a 300 cocodrilos en Indonesia

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / This photo on July 14, 2018 shows two men standing among dead crocodiles slaughtered by a mob in Sorong in Indonesia's Papua province. An angry mob has slaughtered nearly 300 crocodiles in Indonesia after a local man was killed by one of the reptiles, authorities said on July 16. / AFP PHOTO