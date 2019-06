Joven de Florida obtiene cuatro récords Guinness tras visitar 196 países en 18 meses

View this post on Instagram

I DID IT!!! On December 7, 2018 I set foot in Canada, my 196th country. I have spent the past few months sending every bit of evidence to Guinness and officially received my certificates this morning in New York! I now hold four Guinness World Records: the Youngest to visit all sovereign countries, both overall and female, as well as the Fastest to visit all sovereign countries, both overall and female. I was 24 years and 48 days old when I finished, and the entire trek took me 1 year and 189 days.⠀ ⠀ I cannot even begin to express how much this trip has changed my life and how incredibly thankful I am to every single person who has been a part of it. It has been the adventure of a lifetime and I have learned so much through all of my travels. I learned how kind and helpful people all around the world are and how similar we all really are, no matter what corner of the globe you might be from. I have also grown immeasurably as a person and learned so much about myself along the way. To say that it has been life changing is absolutely an understatement, but is truly the best way to describe what the past two years have been to me.⠀ ⠀ I wish I could have shared the news sooner but I wanted to make sure everything was officially verified before posting. I have had a wonderful experience in New York meeting with everyone at Guinness and receiving my certificates in person. It has been another amazing experience amongst many that I have had all over the globe.⠀ ⠀ Thank you so much to everyone who has been along for the ride and had even the smallest part in my journey. I appreciate it all so much and am so incredibly lucky and blessed to have been able to turn my massive dream into a reality. I'm not sure what the future holds, but I can't wait to see what my next adventure will be. Thank you for believing in me and for following my trek! I can't wait to continue to share more about all of my travels - be on the lookout for more posts soon!