Mexican family gives Brooklyn mole poblano flavor

Christina Mora and Franco Hernandez start a new batch of mole at the headquarters of Mole Poblano Asuncion Corp., in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. This family-run business, that produces about 1,600 pounds of mole a day in a small Brooklyn store, has grown due to the three generations of a matriarchy that produce the dark-hued paste of ground chilies and a dozen other ingredients. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Richard Drew AP