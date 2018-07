Campesinos denuncian 18 “asesinados” en ataque armado en Nicaragua

A student of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN), who hid overnight in a church during an attack of government forces, arrives on a bus alongside fellow students, at the Cathedral in Managua, on June 14, 2018. Government forces in Nicaragua on Saturday shot dead two young men at a protest site in a church, the clergy said, on the third day of nationwide demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega, a former revolutionary hero now accused of authoritarianism. / AFP PHOTO / MARVIN RECINOSMARVIN RECINOS/AFP/Getty Images MARVIN RECINOS AFP/Getty Images