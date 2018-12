Un Ortega aislado arremete contra los opositores en Nicaragua

Police detain long distance runner Alex Motalvan, a man that has protested against the government of President Daniel Ortega by running draped with a Nicaraguan flag, at the cemetery in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Montalvan has been detained and released on multiple occasions by the police for protesting in this manner. Nicaragua has been rocked by anti-government protests since April, which have left more the 500 dead and hundreds more in prison, according to local human rights groups. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga) Alfredo Zuniga AP