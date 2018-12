Amanece clausurado canal de televisión crítico con el gobierno de Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega speaks to supporters as his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo applauds, in Managua, Nicaragua, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. A United Nations report released Wednesday calls on Ortega’s government to immediately halt the persecution of protesters and disarm the masked civilians who have been responsible for much of the killings and arbitrary detentions. Ortega’s government dismissed the report as baseless. It denied accusations of excessive use of force against protesters. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga) Alfredo Zuniga AP