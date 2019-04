La esposa del Chapo Guzmán anuncia una línea de ropa que lleva su nombre

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 14, 2019, Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, arrives at the US Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York. - Accused Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is an “excellent father, friend, brother, son and partner,” his young wife said as his landmark trial in New York wound up. “Everything that has been said in court about Joaquin, the good and the bad, has done nothing to change how I think about him after years of knowing him,” Emma Coronel, 29, said in a message on her Instagram account late Thursday, January 31, 2019. In his almost three-month-long trial, Guzman, the 69-year-old former head of the Sinaloa drugs cartel known widely as El Chapo, or Shorty, was accused of smuggling hundreds of tons of drugs into the United States over the past quarter-century. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP)DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images DON EMMERT AFP/Getty Images