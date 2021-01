Rescatan a 159 inmigrantes de un barco que encalló cerca de las islas Turcos y Caicos

#BreakingNews @USCG & Turks and Caicos marine crews rescued 159 people Friday from an aground sail freighter on a reef. The overloaded vessel increased the risk for loss of life; no injuries were reported. Read the story: https://t.co/f1ImpX6uI3 #SAR@USEmbassyNassau pic.twitter.com/XlWB2XYhhY