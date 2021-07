Pastor cubano lleva dos semanas detenido tras protestas, se le prohíbe comunicarse con esposa

16 days without signs of life and a family under threat.



Cuban Pastor Rosales Fajardo remains incommunicado, charged with "contempt" and "disorderly conduct" though video evidence shows him peacefully demonstrating with Palma Soriano community on July 11.#ThisIsRepression

