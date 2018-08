National Constitutional Assembly President Diosdado Cabello cheers for Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro outside of the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Maduro dodged an apparent assassination attempt over the weekend when drones armed with explosives detonated while he was delivering a speech to hundreds of soldiers being broadcast live on television, according to officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Ariana Cubillos AP