Famoso politólogo y académico francés dimite tras ser acusado de incesto

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is expected to tighten his grip on the nation’s institutions Tuesday when his loyalists are sworn into power as legislators in what was widely considered the country’s last democratic institution.

Analysts fear the new Maduro-backed National Assembly - elected in a December vote widely decried as a farce - could be used to crack down on government detractors. It also poses a new challenge for the opposition, which boycotted the election and is vowing to continue operating a separate congress.