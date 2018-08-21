1,200 foot mural painted with 9 artists and 58 youth during the summer was featured during an event on Saturday, August 18, in Opa-Locka. Youth were paid stipends for participation in a summer educational activity while learning painting techniques from professional artists- to beautify their community and gain a cultural experience. Fifty eight youth and 9 artists over 6 weeks from June 25-August 7 painted a mural with 9 diverse artists. Artists from Brazil, Peru, Haiti, Cuba, Columbia, Miami, Key West and Opa-Locka. All youth receive backpacks. The event was hosted by Pinnacle Housing Group and Louis Wolfson III Foundation and Moving Lives of Kids Mural Project (MLKmural.com).
Comentarios