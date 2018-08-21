1,200 foot mural painted with 9 artists and 58 youth during the summer.

Artist and students pose in front of a Back to School Mural at Opa-Locka Kings Terrace on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Youth were paid stipends for participation in a summer educational activity while learning painting techniques from professional artist. Fifty-eight youth and 9 artists over 6 weeks from June 25-August 7 painted a mural with 9 diverse artists. Artists from Brazil, Peru, Haiti, Cuba, Columbia, Miami, Key West and Opa-Locka participated. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com