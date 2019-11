¿Dónde estuvo esta presentadora de televisión? Regresa a la pantalla tras un doloroso trastorno en la piel

View this post on Instagram

Part of why I became a journalist is to tell other people’s stories - ones that are emotionally compelling, ones that make a difference, and ones that educate & spread awareness. While I made the decision to share my own story, there are many who suffer in silence. I get it - I’m a pretty confident person and already in the public eye but still, it took me months to feel comfortable enough to share. I was given a platform, many national outlets have shared my story, and I need to use my voice for others. ⁣ ⁣ Before I shared with you guys my skin condition, I shared with thousands of strangers on Facebook in a support group for #perioraldermatitis. I asked them what they would want the world to know about what we are dealing with, and here are some of their stories. Please take the time to scroll through, read their stories, and learn more about this condition that has affected more of us than you would ever know! #topicalsteroidwithdrawal #TSW #skinpositivity #eczemawarrior #dermatitis