El bote se hundió en menos de un minuto. Solo tenían dos sillas para flotar

#HappenedToday A boat sank w/ 5 people aboard near Molasses Reef, #KeyLargo. Not wearing #lifejackets, beanbags were used to stay afloat until @USCG & @MyFWC rescue crews arrived on scene. They were brought back to Pilot House Marina w/ no reported medical injuries. #SAR #Wearit pic.twitter.com/g1iTcEU03L