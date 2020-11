Se cayó en la cocina de su casa en Florida. Dos semanas después, esta ex reina de belleza moría

View this post on Instagram

It is with great sadness the Miss America Organization relays the news our beloved Miss America and friend, Leanza Cornett, has passed away. Leanza had a bright, beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you. We are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss. At the moment, we do not have any further information regarding a service for Leanza and we ask that you respect her family during this difficult time. Hold on tight to those you love today. Time is certainly precious. With love, The MAO Team