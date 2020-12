Perro sobrevive tras ser arrojado desde un hotel en Florida

**The dog is OK & her new nickname is Miracle



Yesterday, deputies & @DaytonaBchPD responded to a suicidal person on a motel balcony. She threw a dog off instead. Dog is recovering @VolusiaAnimal Services. Human charged w/ felony animal cruelty. Video at https://t.co/GDn05ThNqL pic.twitter.com/E0rYceOj6E