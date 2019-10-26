Policiales

Policía investiga muerte de mujer tras atropello vehicular en Hialeah

La Policía de Hialeah está investigando un accidente de atropello que dejó a una mujer muerta el viernes por la noche.

Fue golpeada en la intersección de West 12th Avenue y 35th Street.

La víctima, que no ha sido identificada, fue trasladada por vía aérea al Ryder Trauma Center, donde murió.

“Todavía estamos en las etapas preliminares de la investigación”, dijo el teniente Eddie Rodríguez, portavoz de la Policía de Hialeah.

