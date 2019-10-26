Policía investiga muerte de mujer tras atropello vehicular en Hialeah

Jimena Tavel es una periodista de nacionalidades hondureña, cubana y costarricense cubriendo noticias generales en el área de Miami. Se dedica a escribir historias que impactan a los Estados Unidos, América Latina y la inmigración entre estos dos lugares. Jimena Tavel is a journalist of Honduran, Cuban and Costa Rican nationalities covering general news in the Miami area. She focuses on writing stories that impact the United States, Latin America and immigration between these two places.