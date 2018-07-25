Police looking for man who stole car with 4-year-old inside
The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the publics' help in identifying a man who stole a car from a Marathon gas station in Pembroke Park with a 4-year-old child in the backseat. The left the car in a Home Depot parking lot. The child was not hurt.
