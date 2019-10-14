Barcelona criticizes Spanish Supreme Court’s decision

Protestors crowd a street in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Spain's Supreme Court on Monday convicted 12 former Catalan politicians and activists for their roles in a secession bid in 2017, a ruling that immediately inflamed independence supporters in the wealthy northeastern region. AP Photo

Barcelona has criticized the Spanish Supreme Court's conviction of 12 Catalan politicians and activists for their role in a 2017 secession attempt, saying "prison is not the solution."

In a statement, the soccer club says the resolution of the independence debate in Catalonia must come "exclusively from political dialogue."

It called on "political leaders to lead a process of dialogue and negotiation," and pave the way for the prisoners' release.

Barcelona is one of Catalonia's most cherished institutions, with Catalan independence flags a regular feature at home games.

Acceso digital ilimitado: solamente 99 centavos el primer mes Reciba acceso total a nuestro contenido en todos sus dispositivos SUSCRIBASE AHORA

For years, separatists unfurled a massive banner reading "Catalonia is not Spain" at the Camp Nou.