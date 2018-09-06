Calendario de música clásica para la temporada de 2018-2019

PRESENTACIONES
AFRICAN HERITAGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER
Enero. 26: Art of a Spiritual. AHCAC.
Mayo 18: Voices of Heritage Choir Concert. AHCAC.
Sept. 28: St. Hugh’s Steinway Concert Series — Concierto de apertura: Roberto Berrocal, Piano. Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2, Beethoven Symphony No. 1. St. Hugh’s.
Oct. 28: Multimedia Halloween, con la Greater Miami Youth Symphony. MDCA.
Enero 26: “South Florida’s Got Talent” — Con la presentación de los jóvenes ganadores del Annual Concerto Competition. FIU-Wertheim.
Marzo 2: “It’s a Grand Night for Singing”: Concierto de Rodgers & Hammerstein, Miami Acting Company, Director invitado Robert Keating. Pinecrest.
Marzo 24: Bach Birthday Bash — Concierto de cámara de música barroca junto al Miami Collegium Musicum. CGCC.
Marzo 31: Bach Birthday Bash — Brandenburg Concerto #3, Cantata con coro, Música de cámara. St. Andrew’s.
Mayo 5: “Unleashed Energy”: Fin de temporada con el concierto de Debussy ‘Tarde del Fauno”, el Bolero de Ravel y la Sinfonía #8 de Dvorak. FIU-Wertheim.
ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Oct. 28: Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov.
Enero 5: Orquesta de cámara Orpheus.
Enero 25-26: The Cleveland Orchestra, dirige Franz Welser-Möst,; Mahler’s “Symphony No. 2.”
Feb. 1-2: The Cleveland Orchestra, Barbara Hannigan, directora y soprano; obras de Debussy, Sibelius, Haydn, Berg, Gershwin.
Feb. 6: The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Zubin Mehta, director.
Feb. 23: Academy of St Martin in the Fields, con el pianista Jeremy Denk.
Feb. 27: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, con el director Riccardo Muti.
Marzo 7: Perlman In Recital: con el virtuoso del violín, Itzhak Perlman.
Sept. 30: Conciertos de piano (Chopin): Catherine Lan y Jure Rozman, al piano, y el Delray String Quartet.
Oct. 14: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 1.
Oct. 28: Broward College Symphonic Band — Escapada de otoño.
Nov. 4: Duo Beaux Arts: De Schubert a Tchaikovsky.
Dic. 1: Broward Choral Society y Select Choir — Concierto de invierno.
Dic. 8: Broward Symphony Orchestra —Celebración de temporada.
Dic. 9: Broward College Symphonic Band — Celebración de las fiestas.
Feb. 3: Fin de Siecle: Dúos franceses inspirados por Childhood and Games, con Silvije Vidović y Jure Rozman, al piano.
Feb. 15: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 2.
Feb. 17: His Majesty: The Piano, con Petar Milić.
Feb. 24: Broward College Symphonic Band — Música para todos.
Marzo 19: Amernet String Quartet: Romantic Treasures.
Marzo 27: Sybarite5: Outliers.
Abril 19: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Fin de temporada.
Abril 27: Broward Choral Society and Select Choir: Concierto de primavera.
Abril 28: Broward College Symphonic Band: Sousa Concert.
BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Oct. 9: Symphony of the Americas: Tributo uruguayo a la herencia hispana e italiana durante el mes de la Hispanidad (Ciro Fodere, piano; Enrique Graf, piano).
Nov. 15-17: Florida Grand Opera: La Bohème.
Nov. 28: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: MASTERWORKS I.
Dic. 4-9: Symphony of the Americas: Holiday Music & Movies.
Dic. 13: Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, con la South Florida Symphony Orchestra.
Enero 22: Symphony of the Americas: “Magico” concierto visual.
Enero 23: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Porgy & Bess.
Feb. 7-9: Florida Grand Opera: The Marriage of Figaro.
Feb. 10: Boston Pops On Tour with Keith Lockhart: Lights, Camera … Music! Seis décadas de John Williams.
Feb. 19: Symphony of the Americas: Music for Art (DUAIV, artista; Dimitri Ashkenazy, clarinete).
Feb. 21: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: MASTERWORKS II.
Marzo 3: Symphony of the Americas: A Musical Bond — Thomas Pandolfi, pianista.
Marzo 12: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: MASTERWORKS III.
Marzo 13: Orquesta filarmónica de Bruselas.
Abril 16: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: MASTERWORKS IV.
Abril 30: Symphony of the Americas: Glenn Dicterow, violín; Karen Dreyfus, viola.
Mayo 9-11: Florida Grand Opera: Werther.
Oct. 6: Magdalena Baczewska, Pianista. Biltmore.
Nov. 3: Chopin for All. Elliot Wuu. BCML.
Nov. 4: Chopin for All. Elliot Wuu. Granada.
Nov. 18: Chopin Salon Concert. Adam Golka. La Gorce.
Dic. 1: Chopin for All. Lindsey & Ashley Garritson, Piano & Cello. BCML.
Dic. 2: Chopin for All. Lindsey & Ashley Garritson, Piano & Cello. Granada.
Enero 12: Chopin for All. Anna Miernik, Poland, International Artists Exchange. BCML.
Enero 13: Chopin for All. Anna Miernik, Poland, International Artists Exchange. Granada.
Enero 20: Chopin Salon Concert. Margarita Shevchenko. La Gorce.
Enero 2: Chopin for All. Carmen Knoll. BCML.
Feb. 3: Chopin for All. Carmen Knoll. Granada.
Feb. 24: Chopin at Key Biscayne. Sławomir Dobrzański. KBCC.
Marzo 23: Chopin for All. Sara Daneshpour. BCML.
Marzo 24: Chopin for All. Sara Daneshpour. Granada.
Marzo 31: Chopin Salon Concert. Andrew Tyson. La Gorce.
Abril 27: Chopin for All. Young Pianists Concerts. Estudiantes de piano que pertenecen al programa Chopin. BCML.
Abril 28: Chopin for All. Concierto de jóvenes pianistas Estudiantes de piano que pertenecen al programa Chopin. Granada.
Mayo 4-5: Kevin Kenner, pianist. La Merced.
Mayo 18: Chopin for All. Andrew Li. BCML.
Mayo 19: Chopin for All. Andrew Li. Granada.
CIVIC CHORALE OF GREATER MIAMI EN EL MDC
Nov. 4: The B’s Knees: La música de Bach, Beethoven, Brahms y Bernstein. St. Andrew’s.
Dic. 1: Handel’s Messiah — En colaboración con el FIU Concert Choir y la Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
Dic. 8: Harmonies for the Holidays. UUCM.
Dic. 9: Harmonies for the Holidays. St. Andrew’s.
Dic. 12: MDC On Stage Wind Symphony — Standards from Symphonic Winds Repertoire. MDC-Kendall.
Abril 6: Vivaldi’s Gloria. CCCC.
Abril 7: Vivaldi’s Gloria. St. Andrew’s.
DEERING ESTATE CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
Oct. 19: “Franz Liszt and His Time.”
Mayo 19: “Independencia de Cuba,” en honor de compositores contemporáneos e históricos.
DRANOFF INTERNATIONAL TWO PIANO FOUNDATION
Oct. 28: “2 Pianos & Voices of Beethoven 9 Past & Present.” FIU-Wertheim.
Enero 13: “2 Pianos & Percussion — Ocean’s Soul.” NWC.
Feb. 28: Piano Slam 11: Dúo japonés Seo & Kato, DJ Cardi, coreógrafo Augusto Soledade y BrazzDance. Arsht.
Marzo 22: “2 Piano Classical Classics — Songs of the Sea.” CGCC.
Abril 18: “2 Pianos & Classical Music of Silent Film.” CGAC.
Mayo 3: “The Cuban Idols of Classical & Jazz.” MDCA.
Sept. 22: Recital de artista invitado: el pianista Grigorios Zampara. FIU-Wertheim.
Sept. 29: FIU Symphony Orchestra Celebra 100 ños de Bernstein. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 3: Wind Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 20: FIU Liszt Festival. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 26: Apertura del FIU Music Festival: Trío Alfredo Rodríguez. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 27: FIU Music Festival: Concierto familiar de Halloween de FIU Symphony Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 28: FIU Music Festival: Duelo de pianos en el Wertheim. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 1: FIU Music Festival: Amernet String Quartet & Friends. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 2: FIU Music Festival: Music for Two Pianos. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 3: Festival de Música de FIU: The Camerata Antonio Soler: Revitalizing Spanish Classics. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 4: FIU Music Festival: Intimate Evening with Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 6: FIU Music Festival: Thomas Trotter, Organista. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 7: FIU Music Festival: Música de cámara con Davidovici. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 8: FIU Music Festival: Estreno mundial con Duo Hevans. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 9: FIU Music Festival: Sacred Choral Music con Cello y órgano. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 10: Cierre del FIU Music Festival: Viva España. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 14: FIU Wind Ensemble, FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 14: 2018 FIU NODUS Ensemble Serie de otoño. MB-Urban.
Nov. 15: FIU Symphonic Band celebra Acción de Gracias. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 16: FIU Jazz Vocal Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 18: Woodwind Trios. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 19: FIU String Chamber Ensembles. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 20: Russian String Orchestra con el clarinetista Alex Fiterstein. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 27: Recital de estudiantes de piano de FIU. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 28: Celebración de Carbonell por la Banda de Jazz de FIU. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 28: 2018 FIU NODUS Ensemble Fall Concert Series. MB-Urban.
Nov. 30: FIU Miami Guitar Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
Dic. 1: FIU Celebrates Messiah! FIU-Wertheim.
Dic. 7: Jazz Greats. FIU-Wertheim.
Dic. 8: A Gospel Choir Christmas. FIU-Wertheim.
Dic. 9: Amernet String Quartet & Friends presenta “Peter and the Wolf.” FIU-Wertheim.
Dic. 12: 2018 FIU NODUS Ensemble Fall Concert Series. MB-Urban.
Enero 16: Concierto de aperture del XXII New Music Miami Festival: Havana & Miami con Amernet & NODUS. MB-Urban.
Enero 23: XXII New Music Miami Festival: Ensemble Dal Niete. MB-Urban.
Enero 24: Amernet String Quartet: Carter, Cage, y Crumb. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 1: FIU Symphony Orchestra Celebra la semana del Panther Alumni. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 6: XXII New Music Miami Festival: Alumni Composers Concert. MB-Urban.
Feb. 9: FIU Festival of Bands Finale Concert con el Wind Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 16: FIU Sings! American Voices. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 19: Amernet String Quartet con Cynthia Phelps & Ronald Thomas. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 27: XXII New Music Miami Festival: Sudol Calloway Cello y Electronics Duo. MB-Urban.
Feb. 28: FIU Symphonic Band. FIU-Wertheim.
Marzo 2-3: FIU Opera Theater presenta Doña Francisquita. FIU-Wertheim.
Marzo 6: XXII New Music Miami Festival: Quasar Saxophone Quartet. MB-Urban.
Marzo 9: Alumnos de piano de FIU en recital. FIU-Wertheim.
Marzo 20: XXII New Music Miami Festival: NODUS Ensemble. MB-Urban.
Marzo 27: XXII New Music Miami Festival: Fonema Consort. MB-Urban.
Abril 3: XXII New Music Miami Festival: Pakk Calloway Violin y Cello Duo. MB-Urban.
Abril 9: FIU Miami Guitar Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
Abril 10: FIU Wind Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Abril 10: XXII New Music Miami Festival Closing Concert: Amernet String Quartet, Adam Levine, Matthew Rhode & John Wilson. MB-Urban.
Abril 11: Latin American Baroque with Seraphic Fire and FIU. FIU-Wertheim.
Abril 12: Darmon Meader & the Jazz Vocal Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Abril 13-14: FIU Symphony performs Carmina Burana. FIU-Wertheim.
Abril 15: FIU String Chamber Ensembles. FIU-Wertheim.
Abril 15: FIU Student Composers Concert. MB-Urban.
Abril 16: FIU Piano Students in Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
Abril 17: FIU Jazz Big Band. FIU-Wertheim.
Abril 18: FIU Symphonic Band in a Pops Concert. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 7: The Magic of Six Strings (La Magia de 6 Cuerdas). MDCA.
Dic. 8: Christmas is In the Air (con sabor latino). MDCA.
Marzo 3: The Best of the Operettas. MDCA.
Mayo 19: Herencia Cubana, Urbay Romeu. Mano a Mano. MDCA.
Nov. 30-Dic. 2: Lucia Di Lammermoor. Broward Center.
Feb. 8-10: Salome. Broward Center.
Marzo 21, 23 and 24: “Frida,” por Robert Xavier Rodriguez. MDCA.
Marzo 29-31: Orfeo. Broward Center.
Oct. 27: Curtis Orchestra On Tour. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 15: Ehnes Quartet Continues Beethoven String Quartet Cycle. Temple.
Nov. 20: Russian String Orchestra con Alex Fiterstein, clarinete. FIU-Wertheim.
Dic. 6: Michelle Bradley, soprano y Ken Noda, piano — Rising Stars of the Metropolitan Opera Vocal Recital. Temple.
Enero 6: Kalichstein Laredo Robinson Trio con Cynthia Phelps, Viola —Brahms Piano Quartets Nos 2 and 3. Temple.
Feb. 4: Nikolai Lugansky, Piano: Composiciones de Debussy, Scriabin, Rachmaninoff. Temple.
Marzo 7: Benjamin Grosvenor, Piano: Composiciones de Schumann, Janacek, Prokofiev, Bellini/Liszt. Temple.
Marzo 20: Borodin Quartet. FIU-Wertheim.
Marzo 31: Stephen Hough, Piano: Composiciones de Bach, Busoni, Chopin, Hough, Liszt. Temple.
Abril 17: Jerusalem Quartet. Temple.
Mayo 14: New York Philharmonic String Quartet. Temple.
FROST SCHOOL OF MUSIC – SIGNATURE SERIES
Sept. 14: Kneebody. UM-Gusman.
Sept. 15: Pictures at an Exhibition — Carl St. Clair Conducts Frost Symphony Orchestra. UM-Gusman.
Sept. 16: Valedictory — Trudy Kane, flauta. UM-Gusman.
Sept. 29: Schumann Piano Masterpieces — Tian Ying. UM-Gusman.
Oct. 13: Bruckner’s Symphony — Gerard Schwarz dirige la Frost Symphony Orchestra. UM-Gusman.
Oct. 27: Guitar, Piano, and Voice — Harmonies from the Americas. UM-Gusman.
Nov. 9: Leonard Bernstein 100 and Beyond, con Ann Hampton Callaway, Jon Secada, Kirk Whalum y Shelly Berg, dirige Scott Flavin, conductor. Arsht.
Nov. 16: European Classical Masterworks — Michelle Merrill dirige la Frost Symphony Orchestra. UM-Gusman.
Nov. 30: Saxophonepalozza — Frost Wind Ensemble. UM-Gusman.
Enero 28: Outliers — SYBARITE5. UM-Gusman.
Feb. 10: #CelloLove — Thomas Mesa, cello. UM-Gusman.
Feb. 13: Obras románticas para viola — Jodi Levitz. UM-Gusman.
Maro 18: Black Lives — Música de las óperas de Anthony Davis. UM-Gusman.
Marzo 20: Tesoros musicales de Beethoven y otros — Ross Harbaugh y Tian Ying. UM-Gusman.
Marzo 24: Silver Linings — Frost Wind Ensemble. UM-Gusman.
Abril 7: Zéphyros Winds. UM-Gusman.
Abril 12: Fire From Within — Frost School’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. UM-Gusman.
Abril 26: Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra — Larry Rachleff dirige la Frost Symphony Orchestra. UM-Gusman.
MIAMI COLLEGIUM MUSICUM CHAMBER CHOIR
Oct. 21: Programa Evensong. Chapel.
Dic. 2: Programa de Lessons and Carols. Barry.
Dic. 9: Música para la temporada de Navidad. Riviera.
Marzo 24: All-Bach Concert con la Alhambra Orchestra. CGCC.
Marzo 31: All-Bach Concert con la Alhambra Orchestra. St. Andrew’s.
Mayo 5: A Whitman Sampler — poemas de Walt Whitman y otros poetas del siglo 19 con musicalizados. St. Stephen’s.
Dic. 8: Florida Chamber Orchestra presenta Christmas Is In the Air.
Feb. 25: Florida Chamber Orchestra presenta España en mi corazón.
Mayo 20: Florida Chamber Orchestra presenta Herencia Cubana III.
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL PIANO FESTIVAL
Nov. 16: Francesco Libetta. KBPC.
Nov. 18: Francesco Libetta. Aventura.
Enero 12: Dmitry Ablogin. Colony.
Enero 13: Ariel Lanyi. Colony.
Enero 18: Julien Libeer. KBPC.
Enero 20: Julien Libeer. Aventura.
Feb. 15: David Kadouch. KBPC.
Feb. 17: David Kadouch. Aventura.
Marzo 22: Josu de Solaun. KBPC.
Marzo 24: Josu de Solaun. Aventura.
Marzo 31: Asiya Korepanova. Aventura.
Abril 12: Duo Piano Concert: Amir Katz, Francesco Libetta. KBPC.
Abril 14: Olivier Cavé. Colony.
Abril 14: Grand Finale: The Magic of Opera and Piano Masterpieces en colaboración con el Vocal Studio of Manny Perez. Colony. BOTH 14th?
Mayo 3: Florian Noack. KBPC.
Mayo 5: Florian Noack. Aventura.
Oct. 14: Grand Season Opening Concert, with Mary Anne Huntsman on piano and Eduardo Marturet conducting. Arsht.
Oct. 19: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
Nov. 16: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
Dic. 16: MISO-Chic — The Magic of Synesthesia, con obras de Bach, Beethoven, Debussy, Faure, Handel, Puccini, Strauss, Wagner y el estreno mundial de MISO commission por Fabiana Cruz. Moore.
Enero 20: Ocean Drive en Vienna — Compisiciones de Tchaikovsky, von Suppe, Brahms y la música de Johann Strauss Jr. con sabor latino. Arsht.
Enero 25: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
Enero 26: MISO en el parque. Doral.
Enero 27: MISO en el parque. Bass.
Feb. 24: Sleepover at the Museum — compisiciones por Sibelius, Barber y el estreno mundial de MISO commission por Karen LeFrak. Moore.
Marzo 17: A ‘60s Musical Journey con Rudy Perez and Friends. Arsht.
Marzo 22: MISO Pop-Up Series. Palm Court.
Abril 28: The Three B’s: Works by Brahms, Beethoven and Bach/Barreto — Bach’s Electric Journey for Electric Guitar and Orchestra on the Harpsichord Concertos. Arsht.
Enero 10: National YoungArts Week — Música clásica. NWC.
Feb. 10: YoungArts Miami — Música clásica. MTC.
Sept. 14: Pre-Season Brass Ensemble — Opening Fanfare: Arnold, Turnage, Bach, Prokofiev. NWC.
Sept. 15: Pre-Season String Orchestra: Boccherini, Adams, Schoenberg. NWC.
Sept. 16: Pre-Season Wind Ensemble — Sweet Serenades: Enescu, Schoenberg, Ippolitov-Ivanov, Dvorak. NWC.
Sept. 22: Pre-Season Orchestra Concert: Price, Sibelius. NWC.
Sept. 29: Percussion Consort — Empire State of Mind: Bryars, Matalon. NWC.
Oct. 6: Unanswered Questions: A Leonard Bernstein Musical Journey. NWC.
Oct. 14: The Intimate Violin: Cerrone, Tartini, Frank, Chausson. NWC.
Oct. 20: Comienzo de temporada con Michael Tilson-Thomas y la pianista Gabriela Montero (concierto WALLCAST). NWC.
Oct. 21: : Comienzo de temporada con Michael Tilson-Thomas y la pianista Gabriela Montero. NWC.
Oct. 21: Israel at 70: Rumshinsky, Dorman, Mendelssohn, Mahler. NWC.
Nov. 2: NWS College Night with MTT and Emanuel Ax. UM-Gusman.
Nov. 3: Emanuel Ax Plays Beethoven. Arsht.
Nov. 6: Inside the Music. NWC.
Nov. 9: Pulse: Late Night at The New World Symphony. DJ TBA. NWC.
Nov. 11: Concert for Kids — Day at the Ballet: Tchaikovsky, selections from “Sleeping Beauty.” NWC.
Nov. 12: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.
Nov. 16: Beethoven’s Seventh. NWC.
Nov. 17: Beethoven’s Seventh (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.
Dic. 1: Brahms y Britten (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.
Dic. 2: Brahms y Britten. NWC.
Dic. 8: Sounds of the Times: Harmony and Understanding. NWC.
Dic. 10: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
Dic. 11: Inside the Music. NWC.
Dic. 14: Sounds of the Season. NWC.
Dic. 15: Sounds of the Season (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.
Dic. 16: Such Different Paths: Harbison, Tabakova, Schoenfield, Mozart. NWC.
Jan. 5: Double Take. NWC.
Enero 12: Pinchas Zukerman Plays Bruch. NWC.
Enero 14: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.
Enero 17: NWS Education Concerts. NWC.
Enero 18: NWS Education Concerts. NWC.
Enero 20: Chamber Music Masters: Haydn, Hindemith, Schumann. NWC.
Enero 26: Concerto Showcase. NWC.
Enero 27: Concerto Showcase (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.
Enero 28: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
Feb. 1: Pulse: Late Night at The New World Symphony. DJ TBA. NWC.
Feb. 10: Royal Portraits: Purcell, Beethoven, Davies. NWC.
Feb. 16: Sounds of the Times: Turbulence. NWC.
Feb. 19: Inside the Music. NWC.
Feb. 23: MTT and Christian Tetzlaff: De Bach a Ligeti (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.
Feb. 24: MTT and Christian Tetzlaff: De Bach a Ligeti. NWC.
Feb. 25: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.
Marzo 2: NWS Gala, Michael Tilson-Thomas, director, solista sera anunciado. NWC.
Marzo 4: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
Marzo 8-9: Mendelssohn y Schumann. NWC.
Marzo 16: Hélène Grimaud y Mahler. NWC.
Marzo 22: Double Take. NWC.
Marzo 24: The Aces of Austria: Korngold, Haydn, Schoenberg. NWC.
Marzo 29: Fellow-Led Community Concert Projects. NWC.
Marzo 31: Concert for Kids. NWC.
Abril 6: Making Mozart (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.
Abril 7: Making Mozart. NWC.
Abril 8: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.
Abril 10: Town Hall Master Class. NWC.
Abril 13: Side-By-Side Concert (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.
Abril 14: Voices of Central Europe: Kodály, Janáček, Dvořák, Bartók. NWC.
Abril 15: Solo Spotlight. NWC.
Abril 16: Inside the Music. NWC.
Abril 20: Carnegie Hall Preview: MTT’s Playthings. NWC.
Abril 26: Season Finale: MTT and Yuja Wang. NWC.
Abril 27: Season Finale: MTT and Yuja Wang (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.
Sept. 16: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Oct. 21: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Nov. 18: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Dic. 16: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Enero 13: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Feb. 17: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Marzo 17: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Abril 21: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Mayo 19: The North Miami Pops. GMCC.
Oct. 11-13: Nu Deco en el Light Box I. Light Box.
Dic. 15: Nu Deco en el Arsht Center I. Arsht.
Enero 26: Nu Deco en North Beach Bandshell. North Beach.
Feb. 14-16: Nu Deco en Light Box II. Light Box.
Marzo 29-30: Nu Deco en New World Center. NWC.
Abril 18: Nu Deco en Arsht Center II. Arsht.
Mayo 9-11: Nu Deco en Light Box III. Light Box.
Nov. 18: Family Fun Concert Series: Tough Turkey in the Big City: A Thanksgiving Odyssey by Bruce Adolphe and Louise Gikow. Pinecrest.
Dic. 16: Family Fun Concert Series: “The Zachary Star” by Marvin David Levy. Pinecrest.
Enero 5: A Bernstein Centennial Celebration: “Trouble in Tahiti” and “Arias and Barcarolles.” Pinecrest.
Feb. 10: Family Fun Concert Series: Walking with Giants — Students from the Greater Miami Youth Symphony and professionals from Orchestra Miami perform works of the great symphonic masters. Pinecrest.
Marzo 3: Family Fun Concert Series: Percussion-palooza — Orchestra Miami teams up with the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts. Pinecrest.
Marzo 22: Beethoven on the Beach — Concierto gratis: pasajes de Fidelio y de la Symphony No. 3 in E Flat Major, Op. 55. Pinecrest.
Marzo 24: Beethoven on the Beach — Concierto gratis: Pasajes de Fidelio y de la Symphony No. 3 in E Flat Major, Op. 55. Gateway.
Abril 14: Family Fun Concert Series: Fun Fables and Other Tales Told Through Music. Pinecrest.
Nov. 4: Celebracón de Leonard Bernstein y George Gershwin. CCCC.
Enero 19-20: England’s Red Priest — Gypsy Baroque. CCCC.
Marzo 3: Metales españoles con Chano Dominguez Flamenco Jazz. CCCC.
Mayo 4-5: Kevin Kenner, Pianist. CCCC.
Oct. 17: A Spanish Pilgrimage with American Brass Quintet. St. Sophia.
Oct. 18: A Spanish Pilgrimage with American Brass Quintet. St. Gregory’s.
Oct. 19: A Spanish Pilgrimage with American Brass Quintet. FUMCG.
Oct. 20: A Spanish Pilgrimage with American Brass Quintet. All Saints.
Oct. 21: Seraphic Fire with American Brass Quintet. SMDCAC.
Nov. 8: Chant For Men’s Voices. All Souls.
Nov. 9: Chant For Men’s Voices. FUMCG.
Nov. 10: Chant For Men’s Voices. All Saints.
Dic. 6: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Gregory’s.
Dic. 7: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Philip’s.
Dic. 8: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Souls.
Dic. 9: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Saints.
Dic. 12: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Sophia.
Dic. 14: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. FUMCG.
Enero 16: I Have a Dream: Music From the African-American Tradition. All Souls.
Enero 17: I Have a Dream: Music From the African-American Tradition. St. Gregory’s.
Enero 18: I Have a Dream: Music From the African-American Tradition. FUMCG.
Enero 19: I Have a Dream: Music From the African-American Tradition. All Saints.
Feb. 13: Vivaldi & The Pieta. St. Gregory’s.
Feb. 15: Vivaldi & The Pieta. FUMCG.
Feb. 16: Vivaldi & The Pieta. All Saints.
Marzo 13: Korean Choral Treasures. St. Sophia.
Marzo 15: Korean Choral Treasures. FUMCG.
Marzo 16: Korean Choral Treasures. All Saints.
March 17: Korean Choral Treasures. All Souls.
Abril 12: Barroco: Latin American Baroque. FUMCG.
Abril 13: Barroco: Latin American Baroque. All Saints.
Mayo 8: A Prayer For Harmony: Peace In Music. St. Sophia.
Mayo 10: A Prayer For Harmony: Peace In Music. FUMCG.
Mayo 11: A Prayer For Harmony: Peace In Music. All Saints.
Mayo 12: A Prayer For Harmony: Peace In Music. All Souls.
SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Dic. 17: Masterworks I: Mozart Meets Hemingway & Flamenco. Arsht.
Enero 24: Masterworks II: Martha Graham’s Dance of Life. Arsht.
Feb. 7: POPS II: And The Tony Goes To ... Arsht.
Abril 18: Masterworks IV: Symphonie Fantastique. Arsht
Oct. 29: Young People Concert. Lyric.
Dic. 16: Concierto de Navidad. MDC-North.
Marzo 3: Concierto de primavera. Lou Rawls.
Mayo 19: 54th Season Finale Concert. MDC-North.
Oct. 10: Symphony of the Americas presenta Hispanic & Italian Heritage Month Tribute. Broward Center.
Dic. 3-5: Holiday Voices. Broward Center.
Enero 9: Orchestra Meets Jazz. Broward Center.
Feb. 18-20: Broadway Sizzle & Operatic Passion. Broward Center.
Marzo 13: Music On Pointe. Broward Center.
Abril 10: Conrad Tao. Broward Center.
