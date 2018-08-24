Deportes en TV: sábado 25 de agosto del 2018

AUTOS
HORA
TV
F1: Clasif. para GP Bégica
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Xfinity: Johnsonville 180
3 p.m.
NBCSN
IndyCar: Bommarito 500
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN
BÉISBOL
HORA
TV
Pequeñas Ligas: Final de la Serie
Mundial Internacional
12:30 p.m.
ABC
MLB: Yankees @ Orioles (1ro)
1 p.m.
MLBN
Pequeñas Ligas: Final de la Serie
Mundial de Estados Unidos
3:30 p.m.
ABC
MLB: Nacionales @ Mets
4:05 p.m.
FOXD
MLB: Medias Rojas @ Rays
6:10 p.m.
SUN
MLB: Bravos @ Marlins
7:10 p.m.
FS1
MLB: Astros @ Angels
10 p.m.
MLBN
BOXEO
HORA
TV
Ligeros: Beltra-Pedraza
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
NFL: Chiefs @ Bears
1 p.m.
NFLN
NFL: Titans @ Steelers
4 p.m.
NFLN
NFL: Ravens @ Dolphins
7 p.m.
CBS
NFL: Saints @ Chargers
8 p.m.
NFLN
GOLF
HORA
TV
PGA: Northern Trust
3 p.m.
CBS
ARTES MARCIALES MIXTAS
HORA
TV
UFC: Gaethje-Vick
10 p.m.
FS1
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Premier: Wolverhampton-M City
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg-Schalke
9:30 a.m.
FS1
Premier: Arsenal-West Ham
10 a.m.
NBCSN
Francia: PSG-Angers
10:55 a.m.
BEINÑ
Italia: Juventus-Lazio
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2
ESPND
Premier: Liverpool-Brighton
12:30 p.m.
NBC
Portugal: Benfica-Sporting
2 p.m.
GOLTV
España: Atlético-Rayo
2:05 p.m.
BEINÑ
Portugal: Porto-Guimaraes
4 p.m.
GOLTV
España: Vallodolid-Barcelona
4:10 p.m.
BEINÑ
México: América-Pumas
7:55 p.m.
ESPND
TENIS
HORA
TV
WTA: Connecticut final
3 p.m.
ESPN2
ATP: Winston-Salem final
5 p.m.
ESPN2
VOLEIBOL
HORA
TV
U fem.: FSU-Wisconsin
5:30 p.m.
B10N
En la radio
BÉISBOL
MLB: Yankees @ Orioles, 1ro, 1 p.m., WMEN 640
MLB: Yankees @ Orioles, 2do, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640
MLB: Bravos @ Marlins, 7:10 p.m., WAQI 710
FOOTBALL
NFL: Ravens @ Dolphins, 7 p.m., WQAM 560; WKIS 99.9 FM;
ESPN Deportes 760; WNMA 1210
