Deportes en TV: sábado 25 de agosto del 2018

24 de agosto de 2018 05:05 PM

AUTOS

HORA

TV

F1: Clasif. para GP Bégica

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2

Xfinity: Johnsonville 180

3 p.m.

NBCSN

IndyCar: Bommarito 500

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN

BÉISBOL

HORA

TV

Pequeñas Ligas: Final de la Serie

Mundial Internacional

12:30 p.m.

ABC

MLB: Yankees @ Orioles (1ro)

1 p.m.

MLBN

Pequeñas Ligas: Final de la Serie

Mundial de Estados Unidos

3:30 p.m.

ABC

MLB: Nacionales @ Mets

4:05 p.m.

FOXD

MLB: Medias Rojas @ Rays

6:10 p.m.

SUN

MLB: Bravos @ Marlins

7:10 p.m.

FS1

MLB: Astros @ Angels

10 p.m.

MLBN

BOXEO

HORA

TV

Ligeros: Beltra-Pedraza

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

NFL: Chiefs @ Bears

1 p.m.

NFLN

NFL: Titans @ Steelers

4 p.m.

NFLN

NFL: Ravens @ Dolphins

7 p.m.

CBS

NFL: Saints @ Chargers

8 p.m.

NFLN

GOLF

HORA

TV

PGA: Northern Trust

3 p.m.

CBS

ARTES MARCIALES MIXTAS

HORA

TV

UFC: Gaethje-Vick

10 p.m.

FS1

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Premier: Wolverhampton-M City

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg-Schalke

9:30 a.m.

FS1

Premier: Arsenal-West Ham

10 a.m.

NBCSN

Francia: PSG-Angers

10:55 a.m.

BEINÑ

Italia: Juventus-Lazio

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2

ESPND

Premier: Liverpool-Brighton

12:30 p.m.

NBC

Portugal: Benfica-Sporting

2 p.m.

GOLTV

España: Atlético-Rayo

2:05 p.m.

BEINÑ

Portugal: Porto-Guimaraes

4 p.m.

GOLTV

España: Vallodolid-Barcelona

4:10 p.m.

BEINÑ

México: América-Pumas

7:55 p.m.

ESPND

TENIS

HORA

TV

WTA: Connecticut final

3 p.m.

ESPN2

ATP: Winston-Salem final

5 p.m.

ESPN2

VOLEIBOL

HORA

TV

U fem.: FSU-Wisconsin

5:30 p.m.

B10N

En la radio

BÉISBOL

MLB: Yankees @ Orioles, 1ro, 1 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Yankees @ Orioles, 2do, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Bravos @ Marlins, 7:10 p.m., WAQI 710

FOOTBALL

NFL: Ravens @ Dolphins, 7 p.m., WQAM 560; WKIS 99.9 FM;

ESPN Deportes 760; WNMA 1210

