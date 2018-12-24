Otros Deportes

Programación deportiva de radio y televisión en el sur de Florida

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NBA: Raptors @ Heat

7:30 p.m.

SUN

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

First Responders Bowl: Boston College-

Boise State

1:30 p.m.

ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota-

Georgia Tech

5:15 p.m.

ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: California-TCU

9 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Premier League: Fulham-

Wolverhampton

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier League: Liverpool-Newcastle

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier League: Brighton-Arsenal

12:10 p.m.

NBCSN

Italia: Inter-Napoli

2:30 p.m.

ESPND

Premier League: Watford-Chelsea

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN

EN LA RADIO

BASQUETBOL

NBA: Raptors @ Heat, 7:30 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710

