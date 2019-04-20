Otros Deportes

Deportes en TV: domingo 21 de abril del 2019

BÉISBOL

HORA

TV

MLB: Nacionales @ Marlins

1 p.m.

FSFL

MLB: Mets @ Cardenales

2 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Bravos @ Indios

7 p.m.

ESPND

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NBA: Celtics @ Pacers

1 p.m.

ABC

NBA: Warriors @ Clippers

3:30 p.m.

ABC

NBA: Raptors @ Magic

7 p.m.

TNT

NBA: Trail Blazers @ Thunder

9:30 p.m.

TNT

GOLF

TV

PGA: RBC Heritage

3 p.m.

CBS

HOCKEY

HORA

TV

NHL: Sharks @ Golden Knights

TBA

NBCSN

NHL: Bruins @ Maple Leafs

3 p.m.

NBC

FÚTBOL

TV

España: Getafe-Sevilla

8 a.m.

BEINÑ

Premier: Everton-Manchester U

8:25 a.m.

TELEM

Bundesliga: Freiburg-Dortmund

9:30 a.m.

UNID

España: Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao

10:15 a.m.

BEINÑ

Premier: Cardiff City-Liverpool

10:55 a.m.

TELEM

México: Toluca-América

1 p.m.

UNID

España: Betis-Valencia

2:45 p.m.

BEINÑ

France: PSG-Monaco

3 p.m.

BEIN

MLS: Los Angeles FC-Seattle

7 p.m.

FOXD

TENNIS

TV

ATP: Montecarlo final

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS

Fed Cup: EEUU-Suiza

3 p.m.

TENNIS

En la radio

BÉISBOL

MLB: Nacionales @ Marlins, 1 p.m., WAQI 710

MLB: Reales @ Yankees, 1 p.m., WMEN 640

  Comentarios  