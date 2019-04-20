Otros Deportes
Deportes en TV: domingo 21 de abril del 2019
BÉISBOL
HORA
TV
MLB: Nacionales @ Marlins
1 p.m.
FSFL
MLB: Mets @ Cardenales
2 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Bravos @ Indios
7 p.m.
ESPND
BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
NBA: Celtics @ Pacers
1 p.m.
ABC
NBA: Warriors @ Clippers
3:30 p.m.
ABC
NBA: Raptors @ Magic
7 p.m.
TNT
NBA: Trail Blazers @ Thunder
9:30 p.m.
TNT
GOLF
TV
PGA: RBC Heritage
3 p.m.
CBS
HOCKEY
HORA
TV
NHL: Sharks @ Golden Knights
TBA
NBCSN
NHL: Bruins @ Maple Leafs
3 p.m.
NBC
FÚTBOL
TV
España: Getafe-Sevilla
8 a.m.
BEINÑ
Premier: Everton-Manchester U
8:25 a.m.
TELEM
Bundesliga: Freiburg-Dortmund
9:30 a.m.
UNID
España: Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao
10:15 a.m.
BEINÑ
Premier: Cardiff City-Liverpool
10:55 a.m.
TELEM
México: Toluca-América
1 p.m.
UNID
España: Betis-Valencia
2:45 p.m.
BEINÑ
France: PSG-Monaco
3 p.m.
BEIN
MLS: Los Angeles FC-Seattle
7 p.m.
FOXD
TENNIS
TV
ATP: Montecarlo final
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS
Fed Cup: EEUU-Suiza
3 p.m.
TENNIS
En la radio
BÉISBOL
MLB: Nacionales @ Marlins, 1 p.m., WAQI 710
MLB: Reales @ Yankees, 1 p.m., WMEN 640
