Programación de radio y televisión del sur de la Florida para el martes 20 de octubre de 2020
BÉISBOL
HORA
TV
MLB: L.A. Dodgers-Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
FOX
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Champions: Zenit-Brugge
12:35 p.m.
GALA
Champions: Barcelona-Ferencvaros
3 p.m.
TUDN
UNIMS
Champions: PSG-Manchester United
3 p.m.
GALA
Copa Libertadores: Olimpia-Delfín
6:15 p.m.
BEIN
Copa Libertadores: Santos-Defensa
6:15 p.m.
BEIN-E
CONCACAF: Arcahaie-Hankook
8 p.m.
FS2
Copa Libertadores: Peñarol-Athletic
8:30 p.m.
BEIN
Copa Libertadores: River Plate-
LDU Quito
8:30 p.m.
BEIN-E
MLS: Nashville-Dallas
8:30 p.m.
FS1
FOXD
