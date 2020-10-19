el Nuevo Herald Logo
Programación de radio y televisión del sur de la Florida para el martes 20 de octubre de 2020

BÉISBOL

HORA

TV

MLB: L.A. Dodgers-Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

FOX

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Champions: Zenit-Brugge

12:35 p.m.

GALA

Champions: Barcelona-Ferencvaros

3 p.m.

TUDN

UNIMS

Champions: PSG-Manchester United

3 p.m.

GALA

Copa Libertadores: Olimpia-Delfín

6:15 p.m.

BEIN

Copa Libertadores: Santos-Defensa

6:15 p.m.

BEIN-E

CONCACAF: Arcahaie-Hankook

8 p.m.

FS2

Copa Libertadores: Peñarol-Athletic

8:30 p.m.

BEIN

Copa Libertadores: River Plate-

LDU Quito

8:30 p.m.

BEIN-E

MLS: Nashville-Dallas

8:30 p.m.

FS1

FOXD

