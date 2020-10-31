Otros Deportes
Deportes en TV: domingo 1 de noviembre de 2020
AUTOS
HORA
TV
F1: Italian Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2
NCS: Xfinity 500
2 p.m.
NBC
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
NFL: L.A. Rams @ Miami
1 p.m.
FOX
NFL: L.A. Chargers @ Denver
4 p.m.
CBS
NFL: Dallas @ Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
NBC
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Italia: Udinese-Milan
6:30 a.m.
ESPND
Premier: Newcastle-Everton
9 a.m.
NBCSN
España: Celta-Sociedad
10 a.m.
BEIN/E
España: Granada-Levante
12:30 p.m.
BEIN/E
España: Valencia-Getafe
3 p.m.
BEIN-E
MLS: Columbus-Philadelphia
3:30 p.m.
ABC
MLS: Toronto-Inter Miami
7:30 p.m.
WBFS
EN LA RADIO
NFL: L.A. Rams @ Miami, 1 p.m., WQAM 560; WKIS-FM 99.9; WQBA 1140; WEFL 760
