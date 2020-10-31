el Nuevo Herald Logo
Deportes en TV: domingo 1 de noviembre de 2020

AUTOS

HORA

TV

F1: Italian Grand Prix

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2

NCS: Xfinity 500

2 p.m.

NBC

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

NFL: L.A. Rams @ Miami

1 p.m.

FOX

NFL: L.A. Chargers @ Denver

4 p.m.

CBS

NFL: Dallas @ Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

NBC

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Italia: Udinese-Milan

6:30 a.m.

ESPND

Premier: Newcastle-Everton

9 a.m.

NBCSN

España: Celta-Sociedad

10 a.m.

BEIN/E

España: Granada-Levante

12:30 p.m.

BEIN/E

España: Valencia-Getafe

3 p.m.

BEIN-E

MLS: Columbus-Philadelphia

3:30 p.m.

ABC

MLS: Toronto-Inter Miami

7:30 p.m.

WBFS

EN LA RADIO

NFL: L.A. Rams @ Miami, 1 p.m., WQAM 560; WKIS-FM 99.9; WQBA 1140; WEFL 760

