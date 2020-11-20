Otros Deportes
Deportes en TV: sábado 21 de noviembre de 2020
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
NCAA: Clemson @ FSU
12 m
ABC
NCAA: Florida @ Vanderbilt
12 m
ESPN
ARTES MARCIALES MIXTAS
HORA
TV
UFC: Figueiredo-Pérez
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Premier: Aston Villa-Brighton
10 a.m.
NBCSN
España: Villarreal-Real Madrid
10:15 a.m.
BEIN/E
MLS: Orlando City-N.Y. City
12 m
TUDN
Premier: Tottenham-Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC
España: Sevilla-Celta
12:30 p.m.
BEIN/E
MLS: Columbus-New York RB
3 p.m.
TUDN
España: Atlético Madrid-Barcelona
3 p.m.
BEIN/E
México: Guadalajara-Necaxa
10:10 p.m.
TELEM
TENIS
HORA
TV
ATP: Mundial Finales
3 p.m.
TENNIS
EN LA RADIO
NCAA Football: Florida @ Vanderbilt, 12 m, WINZ 940
NCAA Football: Clemson @ FSU, 12 m, WFTL 850
NCAA Football: FIU @ Western Kentucky, 2 p.m., WSUA 1260
Comentarios