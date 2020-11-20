el Nuevo Herald Logo
Deportes en TV: sábado 21 de noviembre de 2020

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

NCAA: Clemson @ FSU

12 m

ABC

NCAA: Florida @ Vanderbilt

12 m

ESPN

ARTES MARCIALES MIXTAS

HORA

TV

UFC: Figueiredo-Pérez

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Premier: Aston Villa-Brighton

10 a.m.

NBCSN

España: Villarreal-Real Madrid

10:15 a.m.

BEIN/E

MLS: Orlando City-N.Y. City

12 m

TUDN

Premier: Tottenham-Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC

España: Sevilla-Celta

12:30 p.m.

BEIN/E

MLS: Columbus-New York RB

3 p.m.

TUDN

España: Atlético Madrid-Barcelona

3 p.m.

BEIN/E

México: Guadalajara-Necaxa

10:10 p.m.

TELEM

TENIS

HORA

TV

ATP: Mundial Finales

3 p.m.

TENNIS

EN LA RADIO

NCAA Football: Florida @ Vanderbilt, 12 m, WINZ 940

NCAA Football: Clemson @ FSU, 12 m, WFTL 850

NCAA Football: FIU @ Western Kentucky, 2 p.m., WSUA 1260

