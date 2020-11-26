el Nuevo Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Otros Deportes

Deportes en TV: viernes 27 de nov de 2020

VIERNES

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

U: North Florida @ N.C. State

5:30 p.m.

SUN

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

NCAA: UCF @ USF

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Fem.: Holanda -EEUU

1 p.m.

TUDN

Premier: Crystal Palace-Newcastle United

3 p.m.

NBCSN

España: Valladolid-Levante

3 p.m.

BEIN-E

SÁBADO

AUTOS

HORA

TV

F-1: Baherin práctica

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

NCAA: Kentucky @ Florida

Noon

ESPN

NCAA: FAU @ Middle Tennessee

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN

ARTES MARCIALES MIXTAS

HORA

TV

UFC: Blaydes-Lewis

10 p.m.

ESPN2

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Premier: Manchester City-Burnley

10 a.m.

NBCSN

España: Valencia-Atletico Madrid

10:15 a.m.

BEIN/E

Premier: Everton-Leeds United

12:30 p.m.

TELEM

España: Huesca-Sevilla

12:30 p.m.

BEIN/E

España: Real Madrid-Alavés

3 p.m.

BEIN/E

México: América-Guadalajara

10:06 p.m.

UNI

EN LA RADIO

SÁBADO

NCAA Football: Kentucky @ Florida, 12m, WINZ 940

U fem Basquetbol: N. Florida @ Miami, 3 p.m., WVUM 90.5 FM

NCAA Football: FAU @ M. Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., WMEN 640

NCAA Football: Virginia @ FSU, 8 p.m, WFTL 850

  Comentarios  