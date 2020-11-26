Otros Deportes
Deportes en TV: viernes 27 de nov de 2020
VIERNES
BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
U: North Florida @ N.C. State
5:30 p.m.
SUN
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
NCAA: UCF @ USF
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Fem.: Holanda -EEUU
1 p.m.
TUDN
Premier: Crystal Palace-Newcastle United
3 p.m.
NBCSN
España: Valladolid-Levante
3 p.m.
BEIN-E
SÁBADO
AUTOS
HORA
TV
F-1: Baherin práctica
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
NCAA: Kentucky @ Florida
Noon
ESPN
NCAA: FAU @ Middle Tennessee
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN
ARTES MARCIALES MIXTAS
HORA
TV
UFC: Blaydes-Lewis
10 p.m.
ESPN2
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Premier: Manchester City-Burnley
10 a.m.
NBCSN
España: Valencia-Atletico Madrid
10:15 a.m.
BEIN/E
Premier: Everton-Leeds United
12:30 p.m.
TELEM
España: Huesca-Sevilla
12:30 p.m.
BEIN/E
España: Real Madrid-Alavés
3 p.m.
BEIN/E
México: América-Guadalajara
10:06 p.m.
UNI
EN LA RADIO
SÁBADO
NCAA Football: Kentucky @ Florida, 12m, WINZ 940
U fem Basquetbol: N. Florida @ Miami, 3 p.m., WVUM 90.5 FM
NCAA Football: FAU @ M. Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., WMEN 640
NCAA Football: Virginia @ FSU, 8 p.m, WFTL 850
