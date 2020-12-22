el Nuevo Herald Logo
Deportes en TV: miércoles 23 de diciembre de 2020

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NBA: Miami @ Orlando

7 p.m.

SUN

NBA: Milwaukee @ Boston

7:30 p.m.

TNT

NBA: Dallas @ Phoenix

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

Montgomery Bowl:

Memphis-FAU

7 p.m.

ESPN

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

España: Getafe-Celta

11:30 a.m.

BEIN/E

Italia: Hellas Verona-Inter

12:25 p.m.

ESPND

España: Real Madrid-Granada

1:45 p.m.

BEIN/E

Alemania: Stuttgart-Freiburg

2:45 p.m.

ESPND

España: Betis-Cádiz

4 p.m.

BEIN/E

Libertadores: Boca- Racing

7:30 p.m.

BEIN/E

EN LA RADIO

Montgomery Bowl: Memphis-FAU, 7 p.m., WMEN 640

NBA: Miami @ Orlando, 7 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710

