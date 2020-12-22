Otros Deportes
Deportes en TV: miércoles 23 de diciembre de 2020
BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
NBA: Miami @ Orlando
7 p.m.
SUN
NBA: Milwaukee @ Boston
7:30 p.m.
TNT
NBA: Dallas @ Phoenix
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
Montgomery Bowl:
Memphis-FAU
7 p.m.
ESPN
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
España: Getafe-Celta
11:30 a.m.
BEIN/E
Italia: Hellas Verona-Inter
12:25 p.m.
ESPND
España: Real Madrid-Granada
1:45 p.m.
BEIN/E
Alemania: Stuttgart-Freiburg
2:45 p.m.
ESPND
España: Betis-Cádiz
4 p.m.
BEIN/E
Libertadores: Boca- Racing
7:30 p.m.
BEIN/E
EN LA RADIO
Montgomery Bowl: Memphis-FAU, 7 p.m., WMEN 640
NBA: Miami @ Orlando, 7 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710
