Deportes en TV: miércoles 30 de diciembre de 2020



BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NBA: Milwaukee @ Miami

7:30 p.m.

SUN

NBATV

NCAA: Florida @ Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Men: Tenssee @ne Missouri

9 p.m.

SECN

NBA: Portland @ L.A. Clippers

9 p.m.

NBATV

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest-Wisconsin

12 p.m.

ESPN

Cotton Bowl: Florida-Oklahoma

8 p.m.

ESPN

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

España: Granada-Valencia

11 a.m.

BEIN/E

Premier: Tottenham-Fulham

1 p.m.

NBCSN

España: Atlético Madrid-Getafe

1:15 p.m.

BEIN/E

Premier: Newcastle-Liverpool

3 p.m.

NBCSN

NBCU

España: Elche-Real Madrid

3:30 p.m.

BEIN/E

EN LA RADIO



NBA: Milwaukee @ Miami, 7:30 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710

Cotton Bowl: Florida-Oklahoma, 8 p.m., WINZ 940

