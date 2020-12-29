Otros Deportes
Deportes en TV: miércoles 30 de diciembre de 2020
BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
NBA: Milwaukee @ Miami
7:30 p.m.
SUN
NBATV
NCAA: Florida @ Vanderbilt
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Men: Tenssee @ne Missouri
9 p.m.
SECN
NBA: Portland @ L.A. Clippers
9 p.m.
NBATV
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest-Wisconsin
12 p.m.
ESPN
Cotton Bowl: Florida-Oklahoma
8 p.m.
ESPN
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
España: Granada-Valencia
11 a.m.
BEIN/E
Premier: Tottenham-Fulham
1 p.m.
NBCSN
España: Atlético Madrid-Getafe
1:15 p.m.
BEIN/E
Premier: Newcastle-Liverpool
3 p.m.
NBCSN
NBCU
España: Elche-Real Madrid
3:30 p.m.
BEIN/E
EN LA RADIO
NBA: Milwaukee @ Miami, 7:30 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710
Cotton Bowl: Florida-Oklahoma, 8 p.m., WINZ 940
