Otros Deportes

Deportes en TV: lunes 12 de abril de 2021

BÉISBOL

HORA

TV

MLB: Boston @ Minnesota

2 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Texas @ Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

BSUN

MLB: Miami @ Atlanta

7:20 p.m.

BSFL

MLB: Chicago @ Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.

FS1

FOXD

MLB: Cincinnati @ San Francisco

9:30 p.m.

MLBN

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

NBA: L.A. Lakers @ New York

7:45 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

NBA: Denver @ Golden State

10:05 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Premier: West Bromwich-Southampton

1 p.m.

NBCSN

España: Celta-Sevilla

3 p.m.

BEIN/E

Premier: Brighton-Everton

3:15 p.m.

NBCSN

NBCU

EN LA RADIO

MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Toronto in Tampa, 7 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Miami @ Atlanta, 7:20 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

