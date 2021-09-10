El Nuevo Herald Logo
Otros Deportes

Deportes en TV: sábado 11 de septiembre de 2021

AUTOS

HORA

TV

F-1: Italia Grand Prix clasif.

10:25 a.m.

ESPND

Xfinity: Go Bowling 250

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN

IndyCar: Portland clasif.

11:30 p.m.

NBCSNÉÉ

BÉISBOL

HORA

TV

MLB: San Fco @ Chicago C.

2 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Tampa Bay @ Detroit

6 p.m.

BSUN

MLB: Miami @ Atlanta

7 p.m.

BSFL

MLB: NY Yankees @ NY Mets

7:30 p.m.

FOXD

MLB: San Diego @ LA Dodgers

10:30 p.m.

MLBN

BASQUETBOL

HORA

TV

Hall de la Fama: Ceremonia

7 p.m.

NBATV

FOOTBALL

HORA

TV

NCAA: Florida @ USF

1 p.m.

ABC

NCAA: Appalachian State @ Miami

7 p.m.

ESPNU

NCAA: Jacksonville State @ FSU

8 p.m.

ACCN

FÚTBOL

HORA

TV

Premier: Crystal Palace-Tottenham

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier: Man United-Newcastle

10 a.m.

USA

France: PSG-Clermont

11 a.m.

BEIN/E

Premier: Chelsea-Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC

France: Monaco-Marseille

3 p.m.

BEIN-E

MLS: Colorado-L.A. Galaxy

3:30 p.m.

TUDN

MLS: Inter Miami vs. Columbus

8 p.m.

My33

TENIS

HORA

TV

WTA: US Open final

4 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

EN LA RADIO

Football: Florida @ USF, 1 p.m., WINZ 940

Football: Georgia S. @ FAU, 3:30 p.m., WMEN 640

Football: Appalachian Ste @ Miami, 7 p.m., WQAM 560

Football: Texas State @ FIU, 7 p.m., WMIB 105.5-FM

MLB: Miami @ Atlanta, 7 p.m., WAQI 710

MLB: NY Yankees @ NY Mets, 7:30 p.m., WMEN 640

