Otros Deportes
Deportes en TV: sábado 11 de septiembre de 2021
AUTOS
HORA
TV
F-1: Italia Grand Prix clasif.
10:25 a.m.
ESPND
Xfinity: Go Bowling 250
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN
IndyCar: Portland clasif.
11:30 p.m.
NBCSNÉÉ
BÉISBOL
HORA
TV
MLB: San Fco @ Chicago C.
2 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Tampa Bay @ Detroit
6 p.m.
BSUN
MLB: Miami @ Atlanta
7 p.m.
BSFL
MLB: NY Yankees @ NY Mets
7:30 p.m.
FOXD
MLB: San Diego @ LA Dodgers
10:30 p.m.
MLBN
BASQUETBOL
HORA
TV
Hall de la Fama: Ceremonia
7 p.m.
NBATV
FOOTBALL
HORA
TV
NCAA: Florida @ USF
1 p.m.
ABC
NCAA: Appalachian State @ Miami
7 p.m.
ESPNU
NCAA: Jacksonville State @ FSU
8 p.m.
ACCN
FÚTBOL
HORA
TV
Premier: Crystal Palace-Tottenham
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Premier: Man United-Newcastle
10 a.m.
USA
France: PSG-Clermont
11 a.m.
BEIN/E
Premier: Chelsea-Aston Villa
12:30 p.m.
NBC
France: Monaco-Marseille
3 p.m.
BEIN-E
MLS: Colorado-L.A. Galaxy
3:30 p.m.
TUDN
MLS: Inter Miami vs. Columbus
8 p.m.
My33
TENIS
HORA
TV
WTA: US Open final
4 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
EN LA RADIO
Football: Florida @ USF, 1 p.m., WINZ 940
Football: Georgia S. @ FAU, 3:30 p.m., WMEN 640
Football: Appalachian Ste @ Miami, 7 p.m., WQAM 560
Football: Texas State @ FIU, 7 p.m., WMIB 105.5-FM
MLB: Miami @ Atlanta, 7 p.m., WAQI 710
MLB: NY Yankees @ NY Mets, 7:30 p.m., WMEN 640
